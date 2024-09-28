Ratings: 'Mature', 'glory': Some big 8s for Sheffield Wednesday in dramatic Championship win over West Brom and lots of 7s
Beadle: One smart first-half save to deny Grant. 6
Palmer: Got forward well and went close to scoring. Maja got in front of him for his goal. 7
Ihiekwe: Restored to the starting line-up and didn’t let anyone down. 7
Famewo: Excellent. Authoritative at the back and a fine assist for Owls’ second. Booked. 8
Valery: Did well down the right at times. 7
S Charles: Mature performance in the middle. 8
Bannan: Looked the senior head in midfield in the first half and set up winner. 7
Johnson: Deflected shot put Owls ahead and went close to another. Enjoyed himself in first half. 7
Windass: Glorious header put hosts 2-0 up. Booked. 7
Kobacki: Gave Albion something to think about in first half. 7
Ugbo: Moved across the frontline with intelligence. No league goal yet though. 6
Substitutes: M Lowe (Kobacki 61). Gave Fellows a bit too much space for Maja goal. But decent, apart from that. 6
Musaba (Johnson 70) Gave away a cheap free-kick, but then got the glory. 7
Smith (Ugbo 71) 7.
Ingelsson (Windass 90).
Not used: P Charles, Valentin, Otegbayo, Gassama, J Lowe.
