Ratings: One 7, but 5's and 6's elsewhere as Sheffield Wednesday labour in tense victory over Exeter

Dawson: Survived a half-shout for a penalty after challenging Caprice in the air in first half. Big second-half save to deny Coley when Exeter were ahead. 7
Iorfa: Couple of good recovery challenges got Wednesday out of trouble. Switched inside into centre after Flint went off. 6
Flint: Him and his fellow defenders won’t have been happy with Key’s opener. 5
Brown: Restored to the starting line-up and was not too convincing. Caprice caused him problems. 5
Palmer: Operated as a right wing-back. Shanked the ball horribly wide early in the second half as the hosts looked to get on terms. Better when he returned to back. 5
Vaulks: Had his hands full against a Exeter line-up who were youthful, but energetic. Went close with Wednesday’s only chance ahead of the break. 6
Bannan: Wednesday needed him for the umpteenth time. Set up leveller, but did not hit the heights as he can. 6
Johnson: An exercise in frustration in first half in particular. Better on restart. 6
Paterson: Played behind Smith and Gregory and did not convince in particular. But scored a very important goal. Booked late on. 6
Smith: Struggled to get into the game. 5
Gregory: Persevered and clinically took the chance which came along to put the Owls on terms. 6
Substitutes: Adeniran (Flint 57). Came on at right wing-back and provided more than Palmer in that role and made a difference. 7
Ihiekwe (Brown 71). Made his return from injury after being out since November. 6.
Bakinson (Gregory 83).
Not used: Stockdale, Dele-Bashiru, Shipston, Durrant.