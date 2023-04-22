Ratings: One 7, but 5's and 6's elsewhere as Sheffield Wednesday labour in tense victory over Exeter

HERE are the Sheffield Wednesday ratings from Saturday afternoon’s League One home game against Exeter City at Hillsborough.

Dawson: Survived a half-shout for a penalty after challenging Caprice in the air in first half. Big second-half save to deny Coley when Exeter were ahead. 7

Iorfa: Couple of good recovery challenges got Wednesday out of trouble. Switched inside into centre after Flint went off. 6

Flint: Him and his fellow defenders won’t have been happy with Key’s opener. 5

Sheffield Wednesday's Callum Paterson celebrates scoring against Exeter City during the Sky Bet League One match at Hillsborough Stadium, Sheffield. Picture date: Saturday April 22, 2023.

Brown: Restored to the starting line-up and was not too convincing. Caprice caused him problems. 5

Palmer: Operated as a right wing-back. Shanked the ball horribly wide early in the second half as the hosts looked to get on terms. Better when he returned to back. 5

Vaulks: Had his hands full against a Exeter line-up who were youthful, but energetic. Went close with Wednesday’s only chance ahead of the break. 6

Bannan: Wednesday needed him for the umpteenth time. Set up leveller, but did not hit the heights as he can. 6

Johnson: An exercise in frustration in first half in particular. Better on restart. 6

Paterson: Played behind Smith and Gregory and did not convince in particular. But scored a very important goal. Booked late on. 6

Smith: Struggled to get into the game. 5

Gregory: Persevered and clinically took the chance which came along to put the Owls on terms. 6

Substitutes: Adeniran (Flint 57). Came on at right wing-back and provided more than Palmer in that role and made a difference. 7

Ihiekwe (Brown 71). Made his return from injury after being out since November. 6.

Bakinson (Gregory 83).