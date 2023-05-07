All Sections
Ratings: One 8 for a form midfielder as several 7s elsewhere as Sheffield Wednesday see out regular season with win on controversial day

HERE are the Sheffield Wednesday player ratings from Sunday’s final home game of the regular season against Derby County at Hillsborough.

Leon Wobschall
By Leon Wobschall
Published 7th May 2023, 14:07 BST

Dawson: Produced a couple of important first-half saves to deny McGoldrick. 7

Iorfa: Had to watch the lively Sibley before he made way. Sound enough. 6

Flint: Restored to the starting line-up after being on the bench against Shrewsbury. Cleared off the line to thwart Bird. 7

Derby County's Curtis Davies (left) reacts after being sent off for a foul during the Sky Bet League One match at Hillsborough Stadium, Sheffield. Picture date: Sunday May 7, 2023. PA Photo. See PA Story SOCCER Sheff Wed. Photo credit should read: Richard Sellers/PA Wire. RESTRICTIONS: EDITORIAL USE ONLY No use with unauthorised audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or "live" services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications.Derby County's Curtis Davies (left) reacts after being sent off for a foul during the Sky Bet League One match at Hillsborough Stadium, Sheffield. Picture date: Sunday May 7, 2023. PA Photo. See PA Story SOCCER Sheff Wed. Photo credit should read: Richard Sellers/PA Wire. RESTRICTIONS: EDITORIAL USE ONLY No use with unauthorised audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or "live" services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications.
Brown: A chance to shine from the off. One or two hairy moments. 6

Palmer: Reverted to wing-back. Went close just before the break and was not far away with a second-half scorcher. 7

Vaulks: A force for the Owls and continued his sound recent form. Went close when he shuddered the woodwork. 8

Dele-Bashiru: Handed a choice opportunity to showcase his wares. His running power caused issues at times. 7

Bannan: Showed one or two moments of class which he is renowned for. 7

Johnson: Won the penalty in a game-changing moment. 6

Paterson: His pressing set the chain in motion to the opener. Missed a big second-half chance. 6

Smith: Coolly-taken penalty saw him reach 20 for the season. 6

Substitutes: Windass (Smith 65) 6,

Hunt (Palmer 78) 6.

Bakinson (Bannan 78) 6.

Durrant (Dele-Bashiru 85).

Not used: Stockdale, Glover, James.

