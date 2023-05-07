HERE are the Sheffield Wednesday player ratings from Sunday’s final home game of the regular season against Derby County at Hillsborough.

Dawson: Produced a couple of important first-half saves to deny McGoldrick. 7

Iorfa: Had to watch the lively Sibley before he made way. Sound enough. 6

Flint: Restored to the starting line-up after being on the bench against Shrewsbury. Cleared off the line to thwart Bird. 7

Derby County's Curtis Davies (left) reacts after being sent off for a foul during the Sky Bet League One match at Hillsborough Stadium, Sheffield.

Brown: A chance to shine from the off. One or two hairy moments. 6

Palmer: Reverted to wing-back. Went close just before the break and was not far away with a second-half scorcher. 7

Vaulks: A force for the Owls and continued his sound recent form. Went close when he shuddered the woodwork. 8

Dele-Bashiru: Handed a choice opportunity to showcase his wares. His running power caused issues at times. 7

Bannan: Showed one or two moments of class which he is renowned for. 7

Johnson: Won the penalty in a game-changing moment. 6

Paterson: His pressing set the chain in motion to the opener. Missed a big second-half chance. 6

Smith: Coolly-taken penalty saw him reach 20 for the season. 6

Substitutes: Windass (Smith 65) 6,

Hunt (Palmer 78) 6.

Bakinson (Bannan 78) 6.

Durrant (Dele-Bashiru 85).