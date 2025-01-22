Ratings: One stand-out mark and a case of 'if only's elsewhere as nervy Sheffield Wednesday cough up two points late on versus Bristol City

HERE are the Sheffield Wednesday player ratings in the Championship game against Bristol City at Hillsborough.

Beadle: One faux pas in second half. Little chance with either goal when left exposed. 6

Bernard: A strikers’ goal to make it 2-1. Strong, but erred late on amid pressure. 6

Ihiekwe: Marshalled the backline well for three-quarters of game. Games last longer. 6

Sheffield Wednesday's Shea Charles (centre) and Bristol City's Scott Twine (right) battle for the ball during the Sky Bet Championship match at Hillsborough. Photo: Mike Egerton/PA Wire.

M Lowe: A good night spoiled late on. 6

Valery: Energy, directness and discipline. Fine assist for opener. 8

S Charles: Bite and poise, but also a booking. Came off at interval on a last warning effectively, hopefully it’s not his S6 swansong. 7

Bannan: Enjoyed himself as Wednesday shone early on. Second half was more about holding ground and dropped deeper. Couldn’t help hosts see it out. 6

Johnson: Worked well in tandem with Gassama in first half. Some dodgy defensive moments after, that said. 6

Windass: Involved in the opener and had a rewarding night. Clearly likes the role behind the front man. 7

Gassama: Bang at it. Pace, confidence, trickery and a goal. Warm and deserved applause when he left the fray. Excellent. 9

Ugbo: Work-rate could not be faulted, just needs a sweetie by way of a goal. 6

Substitutes: Palmer (Charles 45). Came on for the booked Charles. 5

Valentin (Valery 69) 5.

Musaba (Gassama 69) 6.

Ingelsson (Windass 79) 6.