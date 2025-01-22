Ratings: One stand-out mark and a case of 'if only's elsewhere as nervy Sheffield Wednesday cough up two points late on versus Bristol City
Beadle: One faux pas in second half. Little chance with either goal when left exposed. 6
Bernard: A strikers’ goal to make it 2-1. Strong, but erred late on amid pressure. 6
Ihiekwe: Marshalled the backline well for three-quarters of game. Games last longer. 6
M Lowe: A good night spoiled late on. 6
Valery: Energy, directness and discipline. Fine assist for opener. 8
S Charles: Bite and poise, but also a booking. Came off at interval on a last warning effectively, hopefully it’s not his S6 swansong. 7
Bannan: Enjoyed himself as Wednesday shone early on. Second half was more about holding ground and dropped deeper. Couldn’t help hosts see it out. 6
Johnson: Worked well in tandem with Gassama in first half. Some dodgy defensive moments after, that said. 6
Windass: Involved in the opener and had a rewarding night. Clearly likes the role behind the front man. 7
Gassama: Bang at it. Pace, confidence, trickery and a goal. Warm and deserved applause when he left the fray. Excellent. 9
Ugbo: Work-rate could not be faulted, just needs a sweetie by way of a goal. 6
Substitutes: Palmer (Charles 45). Came on for the booked Charles. 5
Valentin (Valery 69) 5.
Musaba (Gassama 69) 6.
Ingelsson (Windass 79) 6.
Not used: P Charles, Otegbayo, Paterson, Kobacki, Smith.
