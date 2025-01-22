Ratings: One stand-out mark and a case of 'if only's elsewhere as nervy Sheffield Wednesday cough up two points late on versus Bristol City

Leon Wobschall
By Leon Wobschall

Football Writer

Published 22nd Jan 2025, 21:42 BST
HERE are the Sheffield Wednesday player ratings in the Championship game against Bristol City at Hillsborough.

Beadle: One faux pas in second half. Little chance with either goal when left exposed. 6

Bernard: A strikers’ goal to make it 2-1. Strong, but erred late on amid pressure. 6

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Ihiekwe: Marshalled the backline well for three-quarters of game. Games last longer. 6

Sheffield Wednesday's Shea Charles (centre) and Bristol City's Scott Twine (right) battle for the ball during the Sky Bet Championship match at Hillsborough. Photo: Mike Egerton/PA Wire.Sheffield Wednesday's Shea Charles (centre) and Bristol City's Scott Twine (right) battle for the ball during the Sky Bet Championship match at Hillsborough. Photo: Mike Egerton/PA Wire.
Sheffield Wednesday's Shea Charles (centre) and Bristol City's Scott Twine (right) battle for the ball during the Sky Bet Championship match at Hillsborough. Photo: Mike Egerton/PA Wire.

M Lowe: A good night spoiled late on. 6

Valery: Energy, directness and discipline. Fine assist for opener. 8

S Charles: Bite and poise, but also a booking. Came off at interval on a last warning effectively, hopefully it’s not his S6 swansong. 7

Bannan: Enjoyed himself as Wednesday shone early on. Second half was more about holding ground and dropped deeper. Couldn’t help hosts see it out. 6

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Johnson: Worked well in tandem with Gassama in first half. Some dodgy defensive moments after, that said. 6

Windass: Involved in the opener and had a rewarding night. Clearly likes the role behind the front man. 7

Gassama: Bang at it. Pace, confidence, trickery and a goal. Warm and deserved applause when he left the fray. Excellent. 9

Ugbo: Work-rate could not be faulted, just needs a sweetie by way of a goal. 6

Substitutes: Palmer (Charles 45). Came on for the booked Charles. 5

Valentin (Valery 69) 5.

Musaba (Gassama 69) 6.

Ingelsson (Windass 79) 6.

Not used: P Charles, Otegbayo, Paterson, Kobacki, Smith.

Related topics:Bristol CityHillsborough

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1754
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice