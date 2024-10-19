Ratings: Plenty of fives as Sheffield Wednesday lack quality at both ends against a strong Burnley side
Beadle: Could do nothing about either goal, really. 6
Valery: Awful moment ahead of Anthony’s opener. 5
Bernard: Not as commanding as he has been of late. 5
Famewo: See above. 5
Valentin: Posed issues for Burnley down the right at times before making way. 6
S Charles: Did not hit the heights like he has done previously. Booked. 6
Bannan: Some bits and bobs. 6
Johnson: Did well enough against Koleosho, in fairness. 6
Gassama: Got in some good positions with his pace, unfortunately his football brain is not as quick. 5
Kobacki: Tested Trafford with a low shot in first half. Sporadic moments. 6
Ugbo: Missed a sitter to put Wednesday in front. His goal drought continues. 5
Substitutes: Ingelsson (Valentin 61) 6.
Musaba (Kobacki 61), 6.
Palmer (S Charles 73) 6.
J Lowe (Bannan 73) 6.
Smith (Ugbo 73) 6.
Not used: P Charles, M Lowe, Iorfa, McNeill.
