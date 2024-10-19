Ratings: Plenty of fives as Sheffield Wednesday lack quality at both ends against a strong Burnley side

Leon Wobschall
By Leon Wobschall

Football Writer

Published 19th Oct 2024, 17:07 BST
HERE are the Sheffield Wednesday player ratings from Saturday afternoon’s Championship home game against Burnley at Hillsborough.

Beadle: Could do nothing about either goal, really. 6

Valery: Awful moment ahead of Anthony’s opener. 5

Bernard: Not as commanding as he has been of late. 5

Sheffield Wednesday's Shea Charles (left) and Burnley's Josh Cullen battle for the ball during the Sky Bet Championship match at Hillsborough. Photo: Richard Sellers/PA Wire.Sheffield Wednesday's Shea Charles (left) and Burnley's Josh Cullen battle for the ball during the Sky Bet Championship match at Hillsborough. Photo: Richard Sellers/PA Wire.
Famewo: See above. 5

Valentin: Posed issues for Burnley down the right at times before making way. 6

S Charles: Did not hit the heights like he has done previously. Booked. 6

Bannan: Some bits and bobs. 6

Johnson: Did well enough against Koleosho, in fairness. 6

Gassama: Got in some good positions with his pace, unfortunately his football brain is not as quick. 5

Kobacki: Tested Trafford with a low shot in first half. Sporadic moments. 6

Ugbo: Missed a sitter to put Wednesday in front. His goal drought continues. 5

Substitutes: Ingelsson (Valentin 61) 6.

Musaba (Kobacki 61), 6.

Palmer (S Charles 73) 6.

J Lowe (Bannan 73) 6.

Smith (Ugbo 73) 6.

Not used: P Charles, M Lowe, Iorfa, McNeill.

