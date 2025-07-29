Rohl leaves Sheffield Wednesday, defender departs plus stadium blow - just another summer day for troubled Owls

THE fact that Danny Rohl's final departure from Sheffield Wednesday was announced just hours before another worrying development in the club's troubled summer should surprise no-one.

More especially given the chaotic developments of the past few months.

Shortly after the German's tenure as head coach officially ended, Wednesday's torrid close season took another turn for the worse with the news that the North Stand at Hillsborough has been closed by Sheffield City Council due to safety concerns - 18 days before the Owls' first home game of the 2025-26 campaign.

Rohl said a heartfelt goodbye to the club's fanbase in a message posted on Instagram, shortly after his departure was confirmed by mutual consent - bringing an end to a long-running saga surrounding his future.

Sheffield Wednesday have announced the departure of manager Danny Rohl. Photo: Cody Froggatt/PA Wire.

Backroom staff members Sascha Lense, Chris Powell and Neil Thompson have also left the club, with assistant Henrik Pedersen expected to step up and become Rohl's full-time successor in all likelihood.

Paying tribute to the club's fans, Rohl said: "You make this club such a special place to be part of with the passion that you showed throughout and I will miss you all so much.

"This summer has been difficult and in the end, the club and I, came to a mutual decision to part ways.

"I understand the different thoughts and reactions to everything that has been going on during these past few months.

Akin Famewo, who has left Sheffield Wednesday to join Hull City.

"I am extremely grateful to have had this opportunity. Even during the difficult moments and setbacks, I have always continued to feel the support from everyone. I take so many special moments away with me that will remain in my heart."

Wednesday remain subject to three embargoes, with supporters desperate for owner Dejphon Chansiri to sell the club.