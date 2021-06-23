Rotherham United and Doncaster Rovers face Trophy derby

SOUTH YORKSHIRE rivals Rotherham United and Doncaster Rovers will face each other in the group stages of the Papa John's Trophy, with the full round one draw to be completed on Thursday afternoon.

The Papa John's Trophy.

Sixteen invited under-21 teams will be placed into their respective northern and southern section groups, with the 48 EFL clubs placed into pre-determined groups.

The Millers and Rovers, who have not won a game in Rotherham since 1985, will be placed in Group E alongside Scunthorpe United, meaning that Doncaster will face two derbies in the group stages of the competition. An under-21 side will be added to the group.

Bradford City will compete in Group F alongside Lincoln City and Sunderland, while Sheffield Wednesday and Harrogate Town have been pitted together in Group H with Mansfield Town.

Leeds United under-21s are among the list of invited teams in the northern section alongside fellow under-21s sides from Everton, Leicester City, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United, Newcastle United and Wolverhampton Wanderers.