Rotherham United and Doncaster Rovers face Trophy derby

The Papa John's Trophy.

Sixteen invited under-21 teams will be placed into their respective northern and southern section groups, with the 48 EFL clubs placed into pre-determined groups.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Millers and Rovers, who have not won a game in Rotherham since 1985, will be placed in Group E alongside Scunthorpe United, meaning that Doncaster will face two derbies in the group stages of the competition. An under-21 side will be added to the group.

Bradford City will compete in Group F alongside Lincoln City and Sunderland, while Sheffield Wednesday and Harrogate Town have been pitted together in Group H with Mansfield Town.