With Rotherham, Wednesday and leaders Wigan Athletic the only promotion contenders in action tonight, their results will go a long way towards framing how that day is set up. It promises to be yet another nerve-jangler.

There could even be a situation where the Owls are one of four teams level on points at the start of the final day, with only three play-off places available.

Things are less complicated for the Millers, but far from easy.

A big night ahead for Sheffield Wednesday manager Darren Moore and Rotherham's Paul Warne. Picture: Steve Ellis

If they end hosts Sunderland’s 11-game unbeaten run, third-placed Milton Keynes Dons would need a big goal difference swing to deny them automatic promotion.

It would also help the Owls, who went from fourth to seventh on Saturday as Sunderland did the reverse.

Darren Moore’s Wednesday had been looking good to not only reach the play-offs but excel in them, only for their eight-match unbeaten sequence to end at promotion rivals Wycombe Wanderers in controversial circumstances at the weekend.

Rotherham have been wobbling badly for weeks but recovered from an early Dan Barlaser own goal to win their last home match of the regular season 2-1 against Oxford United.

Yorkshire rivals Wednesday and Rotherham. Picture: Steve Ellis

Both results show how unpredictable the race for the Championship has become. Even at this late stage, the Millers could win the title or miss promotion altogether.

Sunderland would be strong favourites this evening if logic had anything to do with it.

As well as confirming Doncaster’s place in next season’s League Two, a draw at Fleetwood would see Wednesday leapfrog Wycombe into sixth. The Chairboys and Plymouth Argyle are level on 80 points with Sunderland.

Even if Wednesday won, it would take record-breaking scores for Doncaster to stay up on goal difference.

By yesterday afternoon nearly 30,000 tickets had been sold for Saturday’s game at Hillsborough, with visitors Portsmouth requesting another 1,000 on top of the 2,100 already sold for what is for them a dead rubber.