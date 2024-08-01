Steve Evans says Rotherham United will not be trying to bring Michael Smith back from Sheffield Wednesday because they have already pulled off League One's coup of the season.

Smith dropped down a division to join the Owls two seasons ago after running down his contract at the New York Stadium, along with Michael Ihiekwe.

The centre-forward was mercilessly booed in the home-and-away Championship games between the sides last season, inspiring him to score both goals in the Owls' first win of the season when the sides met at Hillsborough.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But the targetman only scored two other goals in the campaign and was a substitute more often than he started. So with manager Danny Rohl planning a less compromised version of his style of play, and signing more mobile, fluid forwards Olaf Kobacki, Charlie McNeill, Jamal Lowe to help with it, it is fair to assume opportunities might be limited in 2024-25.

Rohl has also not given up on signing Ike Ugbo, despite having an initial bid for the striker who was on loan with them in the second half of last season refused.

But Evans quickly got down to work on his rebuild, and snapping up a marquee centre-forward was the first of the 13 signings he has made to date.

So his attitude towards Smith is thanks, but no thanks, he says.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I love ‘Smudge’,” Evans told the Rotherham Advertiser. “He was brilliant for Rotherham United, a handful against my teams when he played against them.

LIMITED OPPORTUNITIES: Sheffield Wednesday striker Michael Smith

“But we've had the best League One signing of the whole transfer window in Jonson.

“We moved before people got off their chairs,” he said. “People went on holiday, I went to work. That's what you need to do if you're going to build a team that wins things. You don't go on holiday in May.”

Clarke-Harris had four years at Rotherham from 2014 to 2018 but won League One's golden boot twice at Peterborough.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Would I love Smudge in the squad? Yeah,” he said. “But we've a good balance. We've got Clarke-Harris, we've got Jordan Hugill, we've got Sam Nombe, we've got Asapa Osong and Joe Hungbo can play up there – he's got great feet and is a very talented boy.

“It's nothing to do with finances. We've never picked up the phone to Michael.”

Since Smith left Championship Rotherham for the League One Owls, the two clubs have swapped divisions. Evans' track record and his summer recruitment drive have provided plenty of optimism that the Millers can challenge for promotion this season, though.