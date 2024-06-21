SHEFFIELD WEDNESDAY have completed the signing of Angers defender Yan Valery.

The 25-year-old has sealed his switch after undergoing a medical at the club on Thursday.

Valery is well known to Owls head coach Danny Rohl from his previous stint in England at Southampton.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Late last week, Wednesday agreed personal terms with Valery after a deal was brokered with his club. The Tunisian international had also been linked with moves to Montpellier and Standard Liege.

New Sheffield Wednesday signing Yan Valery (centre) celebrates a victory for former club Angers in their Ligue 1 game against Troyes in May 2023. Photo by JEAN-FRANCOIS MONIER/AFP via Getty Images)

Valery made 53 appearances in four seasons at Southampton after joining in 2015 from the Rennes academy.

Valery is Wednesday’s third signing so far this summer following the previous arrivals of Ben Hamer and Max Lowe.

Hull City attacking midfielder Ozan Tufan is in talks with Turkish outfit Trabzonspor about a return to his homeland.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The ex-Turkish international, 29, joined Hull in a big-money deal from Fenerbahce in the summer of 2022.

Tufan enjoyed a productive 2023-24 campaign on the personal front at Hull, with Trabzonspor confident of luring him back to his homeland, with discussions between both clubs said to be ongoing - although no agreement has been struck thus far.

Leeds United head of medicine and performance Rob Price has left his role to take up a similar position with newly-promoted Derby County.

Middlesbrough first-team coach Aaron Danks has finally joined up with Vincent Kompany following his recent appointment at Bayern Munich.