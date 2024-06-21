Round-up: Sheffield Wednesday deal, overseas interest in Hull City ace, Middlesbrough FC coach moves to Bundesliga giants
The 25-year-old has sealed his switch after undergoing a medical at the club on Thursday.
Valery is well known to Owls head coach Danny Rohl from his previous stint in England at Southampton.
Late last week, Wednesday agreed personal terms with Valery after a deal was brokered with his club. The Tunisian international had also been linked with moves to Montpellier and Standard Liege.
Valery made 53 appearances in four seasons at Southampton after joining in 2015 from the Rennes academy.
Valery is Wednesday’s third signing so far this summer following the previous arrivals of Ben Hamer and Max Lowe.
Hull City attacking midfielder Ozan Tufan is in talks with Turkish outfit Trabzonspor about a return to his homeland.
The ex-Turkish international, 29, joined Hull in a big-money deal from Fenerbahce in the summer of 2022.
Tufan enjoyed a productive 2023-24 campaign on the personal front at Hull, with Trabzonspor confident of luring him back to his homeland, with discussions between both clubs said to be ongoing - although no agreement has been struck thus far.
Leeds United head of medicine and performance Rob Price has left his role to take up a similar position with newly-promoted Derby County.
Middlesbrough first-team coach Aaron Danks has finally joined up with Vincent Kompany following his recent appointment at Bayern Munich.
The two previously worked together at Anderlecht.