Round-up: Striker set for third Yorkshire stint at Hull City, Sheffield United exit, Sheffield Wednesday hope, ex-Rotherham man set for rivals
The 31-year-old, who has spent successful previous spells in the White Rose at Rotherham United and Barnsley, has been a target for the Tigers throughout the close season.
The Blades have also maintained an interest in the Welsh international, who spent the second half of last season on loan at promoted Ipswich Town.
Moore has reportedly agreed terms with Hull - also trying to bring in West Brom's Okay Yoksulu – and is expected to link up with Tim Walter's squad shortly.
Cameron Archer has been linked with a move to Bournemouth after returning to Aston Villa on a permanent basis.
United purchased Archer in an £18m deal last summer, but only paid part of the fee up front, which was retained by Villa as effectively a loan fee.
It was agreed that if the Yorkshire club were relegated, Archer - who spent a loan spell at Middlesbrough in 2022-23 - would return to the Midlands, with the relegation clause inserted into the original deal.
Sheffield Wednesday are keen on midfielder Nathaniel Chalobah following his release from West Brom.
The 29-year-old - who has played for eight English clubs in a career that started at Chelsea - is available on a free transfer.
Former Rotherham United midfielder Jamie Lindsay is set to link up with former Millers manager Matt Taylor at League One rivals Bristol Rovers.
The Scot, whose deal ran out at the end of June, had been in discussions about signing a new contract after being offered fresh terms, but elected to leave.