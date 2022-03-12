Sheffield Wednesday 6 Cambridge United 0: Berahino hat-trick fires Owls to impressive win

Owls captain Barry Bannan.

The Sheffield Wednesday striker, still only 28, grabbed an impressive hat-trick as the Owls cruised to victory against Cambridge United.

Berahino may be plying his trade now in League One, but the striker once chased by Tottenham – and who Stoke City forked out £12m for – showed he still has those predatory instincts in front of goal.

His three goals, in a 17-minute spell either side of half-time, were all true poacher efforts as the Owls chalked up their biggest win of the season.

The Owls recalled centre-half Lewis Gibson, Liam Palmer dropping to the bench, while Lee Gregory – the eight-goal striker making his first start since January 22 due to injury - replaced Callum Paterson in attack.

Wednesday had dropped out of the top six following last week’s 3-1 defeat at Lincoln City – only their second loss in nine games – but faced a welcome run of home games, four of their next fives matches were at Hillsborough.

The last time the Owls faced Cambridge in the league at Hillsborough – back in the 1983-84 campaign – the club won promotion from the old Division Two to the top flight under Howard Wilkinson.

Nearly 40 years later, and Wednesday will be hoping that is a happy omen.

It certainly started promising with two goals inside the opening 10 minutes.

The hosts took the lead on six minutes. Jordan Storey’s flick-on saw Gregory race clear, and his low cross – looking for Berahino – was diverted into his own net by United’s Lloyd Jones.

Four minutes later, Wednesday doubled the lead and it was another stunning effort from Barry Bannan.

The Owls captain scampered after a loose ball, and from fully 25 yards, curled an unstoppable effort beyond Dimitar Mitov in the Cambridge goal.

Berahino came close to adding a third on 28 minutes, picking up Gregory’s knockdown, but his long-range strike was tipped onto the post by Mitov.

There were plenty of other chances for Wednesday too in a one-sided opening half.

George Byers fired over, Gregory poked wide at the near post, before Berahino was denied by Mitov.

But the latter made it 3-0 on 37 minutes. Bannan played in Berahino, who turned and drilled the ball in off the inside of the post.

And the Owls striker quickly added a second, pouncing after Jordan Storey’s close-range effort was palmed out by Mitov.

The second half started with a superb team goal from the visitors. Bannan was once again the architect from midfield, with Berahino playing in Byers to score.

Berahino was having his best game in a Wednesday shirt – reminding you of the player who was once highly rated in the Premier League circles – and the 28-year-old completed his hat-trick on 53 minutes, smashing the ball in off the post after good work from Jack Hunt. It was the first hat-trick in seven years for the former West Brom and Stoke City forward.