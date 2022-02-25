Sam Hutchinson and Dominic Iorfa back in Sheffield Wednesday contention but not Lee Gregory

Importantly, the Hillsborough pitch is in healthier condition too after being difficult underfoot against Rotherham United, then waterlogged when Accrington Stanley were due to visit.

"It's another week on so there's been more progression in the injured players but in terms of Saturday, Sam Hutchinson's trained, Lewis Gibson's had another week, Dom Iorfa's come through an under-23 game and Chey Dunkley's back on the training ground," said manager Darren Moore.

FIT AGAIN: Sheffield Wednesday's Sam Hutchinson

"One or two are starting to get back on the training ground jogging so as the weeks are going by, bodies are progressing through their rehab work and getting

"(Gibson, Hutchinson and Iorfa) are available if we should choose so in terms of being in the squad. With Lee we've decided not because we just feel he needs a little bit more time.

"Lee's at the end part of where he needs to be at and the temptation now is because we can see him back in but in terms of where he is, he won't be included."

Saturday's will be the first game since the match against Accrington was postponed and the second follows quickly afterwards, with Burton Albion the visitors on Tuesday.