Sam Hutchinson in frame for Sheffield Wednesday return despite recent workload

Hutchinson, who played in midfield at Wigan Athletic on Tuesday is now 32 and has made eight starts already in all competitions this season, but Moore says he is fit and ready.

"He’s fine, he trained today, but what I like to do is let them come in tomorrow and I’ll give it until the last minute before making a decision," he said on Friday afternoon.

Yet to make his Owls debut, centre-back Lewis Gibson is back in training and midfielder George Byers is also on the mend, but will not be rushed into a return against Karl Robinson's Us.

AVAILABLE: Sheffield Wednesday's Sam Hutchinson is in the frame to face Oxford United