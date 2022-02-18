Sam Hutchinson is Sheffield Wednesday's latest addition to never-ending injury list

The Owls have had horrendous luck with injuries this season, with Nathaniel Mendez-Laing joining the list of absentees with a hamstring problem picked up at Rotherham United on Sunday.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In the aftermath of the 2-0 defeat, manager Darren Moore had said he was hoping top-scorer Lee Gregory might be fit to return from a foot problem, but that has not proved to be the case.

FIFTY-FIFTY: Sam Hutchinson is a doubt for Sheffield Wednesday's short trip to Doncaster Rovers

And although defenders Lewis Gibson, Chey Dunkley and Dominic Iorfa are all back in training now, none are ready for a full-blooded South Yorkshire League One derby, making the news on Hutchinson, who has mainly been used at centre-back this season, all the more demoralising.

"He could be in contention but he's 50-50 and we'll decide tomorrow (Saturday)," said Moore.

"We will only do it if we feel happy with Sam.

"Sam picked up a knock but we don't feel Sam's is where Mendez's injury is.

"Nathaniel's picked up a knock and he's not quite recovered in time so we're just doing some work with him.

"It's potentially (weeks before he is ready to return) but I and the medical team are always keen to let things settle down allow the player get some mobility back. Once he's got that mobility we'll see what he's like after the weekend but potentially it could be weeks or a shorter spell than that."

On Gregory, he said: "He's another one that just won't be risked for this game because it's not just about the one game. He won't be risked for this game."

Gibson, Iorfa and Dunkley are back in training but the first two have not played since October, Dunkley since December, so Moore has to be careful not to rush them back with 15 games to play and, he will hope, three play-off matches.

"Lewis Gibson, Dominic Iorfa and Chey Dunkley are all showing good signs of getting back in around it," said Moore. "That's been pleasing for us that we're getting that defensive cover back up.

"Then we take it on from there with other players like (Fisayo Dele-)Bashiru, anbd attack-minded players like Mide (Shodipo) and Josh (Windass) and we'll see how they're developing.

"I'd like to say it's weeks with Harlee (Dean) as opposed to months. He's making some wonderful progress. I said to Harlee we want him to get back and stay back.

"Tyreece (John-Jules) is more longer-term. He's very early in his rehab. He's going to be a little while yet, really.

"Whether he catches part of the end of the season, we'll wait and see over the course of the next few weeks.

"We expect Shodipo back before that. Mide's starting to get back out on the pitch.