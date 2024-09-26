'Savvy': Barry Bannan on Sheffield Wednesday emulating Arsenal and refereeing controversy

SHEFFIELD Wednesday captain Barry Bannan has urged the Owls to get more ‘savvy’ in terms of game management after seeing precious points frittered away in their last two Championship matches against Luton Town and QPR.

While controversial moments went against the Owls in both matches - when they generally performed well - the Scot admits that Wednesday could have managed situations better.

Leading 1-0 at Kenilworth Road - courtesy of a Bannan strike - Wednesday conceded twice when down to ten men late on and lost 2-1.

They also failed to take maximum points seven days earlier against Rangers at Hillsborough, despite Bannan again giving them the lead - this time in the third minute of stoppage time.

Sign up to our Sports Editor's Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sheffield Wednesday's Barry Bannan celebrates after scoring his side's late goal against QPR - only for the Londoners to hit back with a leveller in the sixth minute of stoppage time. Photo: Gary Oakley/PA Wire.

The upshot is that the Owls find themselves in the relegation zone, early on, with just one win from six matches this season, with their only success coming against Plymouth Argyle on the opening weekend of the campaign.

On Saturday, Danny Rohl’s side face a tough home encounter against early leaders West Brom.

Bannan said: "It’s about results. This game is a result business. We can sit here and say we’ve performed well and all this.

"But we’ve got what we have wanted and that’s to win football matches. We can feel hard done by, but there are positives from the last two games where we’ve performed really well.

"We’ve just not got the results and it’s about building on what we’ve done well and I think – with what we’ve been doing well in the last two games - we could have probably been a bit better on the game management side of things, especially scoring in 92nd or 93rd minute at home the other week. We should see the game out.

"The other day, when we went down to 10 men, there were ways we could have gone about it a bit better and been a bit more savvy, with Arsenal last Sunday being a prime example in playing with 10 men. I thought they were dominant in the second half against the best team in the world (Manchester City).

"There’s also things we need to learn and improve on and we know that as a group and spoke about it as a group this week.

"It’s not been all doom and gloom and we have performed well in the last two games, but we need to start getting results on the board.”

In both fixtures, dubious refereeing calls which went against Wednesday played their part in both frustrating scorelines.

The merit of QPR’s leveller in the sixth minute of stoppage time from Alfie Lloyd, following a crazy goalmouth scramble, looked debatable, with keeper James Beadle appearing to be fouled.

Equally, there was more refereeing controversy at Luton, with Di'Shon Bernard sent off for a questionable 'handball' decision while Rohl's side had a penalty claim of their own waved away.

Wednesday have not been awarded a penalty in their past 62 competitive games.

Bannan commented: “We deserved more than the results and on another day, if things went our way, we’d have probably been looking at maximum points from the last two games and everything is a bit more brighter and better than where we find ourselves at the minute.