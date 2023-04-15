Callum Paterson came out of his "safe haven" in the Sheffield Wednesday treatment room early this week because his team needed him.

It is him all over.

The Owls were winless in six matches and had lost forward Mallik Wilks to injury when the versatile Scot came off the bench ahead of schedule and guided his team to three much-needed points at home to Accrington Stanley on Monday.

With only five goals mainly playing up front this season, the grey-haired Paterson is not the glamour boy of this team but with Wilks and Josh Windass injured and Michael Smith feeling his way back, fans will be relieved to see him on the team-sheet at Burton Albion on Saturday.

All clubs need selfless workhorses like Paterson, which is why Wednesday resisted Heart of Midlothian's persistent and very public attempts to sign him in January.

Paterson won promotions at Cardiff City and Hearts but as important as knowing when to stick his oar in is understanding when not to.

"The feeling after you get promoted is incomparable,” he says. “It's the best feeling on earth and when you finally get over the line, a relief. I'll reiterate that around the squad.

"(When I'm injured) I leave them be because I'm not much of a talker, I'm more of a moaner and they don't need that negative attitude.

FIT AGAIN: Callum Paterson pictured celebrating the winning goal on his previous appearance, at home to Plymouth Argyle

"Other players will say their piece but I'm waiting in the wings."

The treatment room is different.

"It's a safe haven," explains Paterson. "It's a place where not anything goes but you can get away with a bit of banter, a bit of unprofessionalism, and the physios feed off that.

"You can’t be serious all the time. It's part and parcel of getting fit, having a smile on your face. You don't want to be moody and trust me, you can be moody in that physio room."

"NO BRAINER": Manager Darren Moore says Sheffield Wednesday letting Callum Paterson leave in January would have been "silly"

Having finally played for the first time since scoring February's winner against Plymouth Argyle, Paterson is in a happier place now.

The fans gave him a warm reception on Monday and on top of Moore’s refusal to let him go mid-season, it showed he is valued.

"I've not played as much as I would have liked to this season but if the gaffer isn't willing to let somebody who doesn't play that much go he obviously respects you and has you in his plans," he argues.

"I feel like I'm wanted and at a place that needs me and I'm more than happy to put everything into it."

EXPERIENCE: Callum Paterson has won promotion before, including with Cardiff City in 2018

Keeping him was a no-brainer, according to his manager.

"He plays multiple positions, the age he is, the contribution he makes to the team..." says Moore, reeling off the reasons. "He can play equally along the front line as in midfield and defence and play those positions really well. There's not too many of those players around.

"To let that calibre of player go would have been really silly. His mindset and mentality are absolutely superb.

"Last season I told Callum I needed to play right-sided centre-back of a three (at Portsmouth). He said, 'No problem, gaffer, just put me anywhere, I just want to play.'

"I remember us keeping a clean sheet away from home after we lost (Massimo) Luongo to a red card and he performed really well.

"That mindset adds to the culture you bring to the football club and there's definitely been a change in the culture. It's individuals like Pato buying in and being selfless."

Cardiff's 2017-18 promotion went to the final game and with Wednesday, Plymouth and Ipswich Town a point behind each other (the Owls have played an extra game), Paterson is braced for something similar.

A six-game winlesss wobble before Accrington added to the drama.

"It's a tough league, people under-estimate it,” says Paterson. “The standard's actually very good.

"It shows how well we've done to be in the position we're in and had our blip and got over it. Hopefully it doesn't come down to the wire and we pull away in the last five games.

"I think the boys will be the first to admit it was an off couple of games and we know when we've not performed to the best of our abilities.

"Sometimes you need a rocket, you need to do something wrong to rectify and come back from it.

"We're unbeaten in four so we're getting another little run going."

And when he insists he is focused only on his own team, he means it, as shown when asked if he pay any attention to Plymouth's noon game at Exeter City.

"I didn't even know they were playing early," he replies. "They can win 100-0, it doesn't really matter so long as we get our job done.

"That's how I've always been. I don't play for Plymouth or Ipswich so I don't really care if they win or lose. I play for Sheffield Wednesday and I want us to win every game.