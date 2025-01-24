Shea Charles: Star midfielder who can 'go all the way to the top' hands much-needed boost to Sheffield Wednesday
He described Shea Charles as a player who can ‘go all the way to the top’ in his programme notes ahead of the midweek Championship home game with Bristol City and it turns out that his gushing comments weren’t valedictory ones after all.
After featuring in what many feared would be his Owls swansong against the Robins - having been recalled by parent club Southampton - the gifted 21-year-old has promptly returned to Wednesday for the rest of the 2024-25 season.
It has hopefully kick-started the club’s winter window recruitment in the process following a bit of a go-slow in the opening half of the window which was not without its tensions and frustrations.
There was renewed hope this week from head coach Danny Rohl that the Northern Ireland international would head back to S6 on loan and the German’s faith has been justified.
It is something that he and chairman Dejphon Chansiri - who met earlier this week to talk transfer targets and clear the air following a publicly-exposed rift which did the play-off chasing club no favours - can both shout about in a psychologically important moment in the club’s season.
As for Charles himself, well he never wanted to leave in the first place.
With the player keen to stay on at Wednesday, a fresh financial agreement was finally reached with Saints regarding a loan fee.
Charles - whose younger brother Pierce is also at the club - was on the radar of several other clubs, most notably Sheffield United.
The midfielder is eligible for Saturday's trip to QPR where he will renew his partnership in the middle of the park with Bannan, who was effusive in his praise of the Mancunian earlier this week.
Speaking to the Owls’ match programme, Bannan said: "He’s been brilliant and for me, one of the very best partners I’ve had in the middle during my time here.
"He’s got an incredibly bright future and I think he'll go all the way to the top.
"A very intelligent kid, good football brain and when you're on a wavelength together, that's when you see partnerships grow." Wednesday, who have been linked with a move for Nottingham Forest striker Emmanuel Dennis, will reportedly pay a six-figure loan fee to retain Charles alongside a bigger wage contribution.