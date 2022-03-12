BACK IN THE GAME: Sheffield Wednesday's Dominic Iorfa Picture: Steve Ellis

With Harlee Dean entering the final stages of his rehabilitation work, Chey Dunkley stepping up his comeback plans and Dominic Iorfa among those who are back in the fray, the Owls chief can expect some welcome headaches in that regard at a critical and busy juncture in the club’s season.

The recent return of Iorfa, a big player in every way for Wednesday, may just carry particular significance and another option for a team who have shown an Achilles heel at defending set-pieces in the recent past.

Moore, whose side now embark on a run of four out of five games on home soil, said: “Dom is back now and somebody who is at a point where he can get called upon.

Sheffield Wednesday boss, Darren Moore Picture: Steve Ellis

“With the games coming the way they are now, he has had the sufficient volume of work in training and can be called upon. I am pleased to have him back as he’s another big player for us.

“He is vying for a start and applying the pressure.

“They are all coming back. Sam Hutchinson and Lewis Gibson are back now and we have Jordan Storey. Dom is back now and there’s young Ciaran Brennan. The final two coming back are Chey and Harlee. Once we get those back, we have the rightful people in those positions.”

One player brought in to add another option during a selection crisis in that area in January was loanee Storey, who has impressed since making the switch from Preston.

The Yeovil-born player admits he is open-minded regarding the prospect of linking up with the club long-term, with Moore revealing that he beat off major interest from two League One promotion rivals to sign him.

Moore continued: “There were another couple of League One clubs and we did really well to get him.

“One club were literally all over him and ready to push the button. When we spoke to him, we felt that from a footballing perspective and development view that Sheffield Wednesday was right.

“I am so glad he chose us because everything we said he would witness and feel and develop from a coaching point of view, he is getting that first hand.

“But our job is to get him better and make him better. We beat off two real rivals to secure him and credit to everybody here.