Cristiano Ronaldo ended his six-game scoreless streak to help Manchester United on their way to a much-needed 2-0 win against 10-man Brighton and Hove Albion.

Having blown half-time leads to draw 1-1 in their last three matches, interim boss Ralf Rangnick called for his Jekyll and Hyde side to show their better side in Tuesday evening’s rearranged Premier League encounter.

Those calls fell on deaf ears in the first half as incoherent United were dominated by Brighton, only for a Ronaldo strike and Lewis Dunk red card early in the second half to change the course of the evening.

Bruno Fernandes’s stoppage-time strike wrapped up a 2-0 win that sees them move up to fourth, but Rangnick will know their Champions League rivals have games in hand on a side that remain incapable of impressing over 90 minutes.

Graham Potter’s Seagulls impressed for large periods of a first half in which David De Gea superbly denied Jakub Moder, with boos greeting the hosts’ display at the half-time whistle.

But things changed within minutes of the restart as Ronaldo scored his first goal of 2022, before Anthony Elanga’s pace caught out Dunk and referee Peter Bankes showed the Albion captain red after reviewing the footage.

United, who travel to Elland Road to play Leeds United on Sunday afternoon, had a number of great chances to wrap up victory, with Moder rattling the bar and former United striker Danny Welbeck heading over before Fernandes settled nerves in stoppage time.

Pogba took a quick free-kick and Fernandes collected the ball inside his own half, racing forward before firing home.

After the match, Portugese legend Ronaldo seemed to have a dig at his critics on Twitter.

The former Real Madrid star was rumoured to be unhappy at Old Trafford with suggestions he was lining up a move away from England in the summer, with PSG among the clubs said to be interested in signing him.

But he tweeted: “Back on track! Nobody gives up and there’s only one way to get back on track: hard work, team work, serious work. Everything else is just noise. Let’s go Devils!”