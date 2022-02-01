Luke Freeman

The deal was registered by both clubs on Monday evening and ratified by the EFL on Tuesday.

Freeman joins up with Oli Burke at the New Den, with the forward linking up with the Lions on a temporary basis last month.

Dartford-born Freeman signed for the Blades from QPR in July 2019 and moved out on loan to Nottingham Forest last season.

This season, the 29-year-old had made eight appearances in all competitions for the Blades, scoring in the League Cup win over Derby back in August.

Luton Town had also been linked with a move for Freeman ahead of Monday’s deadline.

Freeman's departure follows on from the mutual termination of the contract of Adlène Guedioura.

The Algerian international, who was born in France, signed a one-year deal at Bramall Lane in September last year, but made just two appearances due to injury issues.

Guedioura earned 62 caps for his country and has previously played for Wolves, Nottingham Forest, Crystal Palace, Watford and Middlesbrough.

Between the Premier League and Championship, he made 218 appearances in English football before joining up with Jokanović in Qatar with Al-Gharafa.

The experience of the player looked like it would benefit United in their first season back in the Championship, but the 36-year-old has now left the club.