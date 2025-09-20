Personnel-wise, a lot has changed during Chris Wilder's "extended holiday" as Sheffield United manager as he likes to call it.

Twelves senior players arrived, seven were sold or released and all six loanees moved on. Six of the XI which started the Championship play-off final are at new clubs.

And yet, the players Wilder has to choose from for Saturday's home match against Charlton Athletic feels like a very Chris Wilder squad.

Considering differences over transfer policy – with owners COH Sport much more enthusiastic about data-driven recruitment – seemed such a big factor in June's parting of the ways, it is an irony of September's reconciliation that just underlines what a waste of time and money the separation was.

Before the conspiracy theorists fire up their laptops, it is worth pointing out Ruben Selles and the man who replaced him just six games into the season have similar tastes in footballers.

Kyle Joseph, Louie Barry and Joe Gelhardt, who Hull City signed in Selles' only transfer window there, are the sort of profile of player who would be on a Wilder watchlist. He signed John Egan for the Blades and made Matty Crooks an important player for him at Middlesbrough.

Whilst (no doubt accidentally!) forgetting to namecheck the latest two artificial intelligence-identified signings, he reels off the rest of the summer business with stamps of approval left, right and centre.

The Blades could have signed 12 complete no-hopers this summer and Wilder would probably still have come back for a fifth spell – a third as manager. But the players they did add give him confidence the only team in the Football League yet to win a point this season can quickly move up the Championship.

Whatever the problems under Selles, at least by the end of it, the quality of his squad was not one in Wilder's eyes.

"There had always been, in my opinion, the necessity of signing some of the players the club have signed," insists Wilder. "I think the club have been incredibly ambitious and put their hand in the pocket.

"Would I have signed (Japhet) Tanganga? One hundred per cent. If Robbo (Jack Robinson) had gone, would I have signed Ben Mee? One hundred per cent.

"The club tried to sign Chieo (Ogbene), before he went to Luton (from Rotherham United). He was living in Kelham Island, but they missed out.

"I see his career and his profile and he's a good Sheffield United player. (Tahith) Chong we all know about, Mark McGuinness played and did very well for the team down the road (for Sheffield Wednesday). He's a good player, an experienced Championship player.

"It's putting them all together.

"Nils (Zatterstrom), the boy from Sweden, I would have signed Nils. He was in the system.

"They're good signings, they're young signings we can develop with our academy players and players we've signed, like young Alex Matos. He's got a great CV from Chelsea – he'd have been on the radar as well.

"The group that's been put together is a talented group now. The key is for them to show it and me to try and bring that out of them. And 100 per cent I believe we can do."

And although Selles seemed fatally wedded to a 4-3-3 that had playmakers Hamer and O'Hare deeper than sensible, Wilder sees a group well suited to the 4-2-3-1 he used to good effect last season, albeit one more “bloated” than he would like.

"You've got four centre-halves, two left-footers (Mee and Zatterstom), you've got competition at full-back – Ben Godfrey and Femi (Seriki) (at right-back), competition at left-back,” he argues.

"You look at the midfield and you've got some young talent. But maybe it's a time for that young talent to flourish like last season.

"Would I have I stuck (Sydie) Peck with (Oliver) Arblaster in the Championship in the position we were in? Yeah, because I believe in both of them. There's Matos and (Djibril) Soumare (as well).

"We've got Chieo off the right, Brooksy (Andre Brooks) off the right, Chongy can play there, Chongy can play at 10, Danny Ings is a smart signing. We've got Tom (Cannon) and Ty (Campbell) as two 'stretch nines' (centre-forwards who run in behind). We've got Louie Barry and Gus off the left.

"I'm possibly telling Nathan (Jones) what formation I'll play but I don't think it's going to be a massive surprise to him."

But there is one player he desperately wants. Hamstring problems meant Tom Davies never played for Selles – at least not in a competitive game. He is back in training, but will be treated gently with Oxford United or Southampton a comeback target.

"We need Tom Davies back," he said. "He's pivotal, he does give us that little bit of experience as well."

Arblaster is not part of the equation after a setback after his cruciate knee ligament damage.

"It’s not a big setback,” insists Wilder. “He just had a little bit of fluid on his knee that we have to manage because he wants to get back. Holding him back has to be key – and for him to show the patience.

"He's a proper player and we don't want lose him because we're trying to push him too quickly."