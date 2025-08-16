Sheffield Wednesday 0 Stoke City 3: A sign of on-pitch things to come as Owls suffer - amid Dejphon Chansiri protests

THERE were a cacophony of whistles ahead of kick-off, during the first five minutes of play and at intervals during the game at Hillsborough as most predicted.

The final whistle that multitudes of Wednesdayites are hankering for in terms of time being called on the Dejphon Chansiri regime is currently nowhere to be seen, sadly.

In terms of the match, the whistles had just started by the time Stoke went in front on 59 seconds.

A piercing din arrived followed by a chorus of 'Wednesday till I Die', amid a passion play at Hillsborough, a theatre of defiance and anger these days.

Protesters against Dejphon Chansiri gather outside Hillsborough Stadium, Sheffield, ahead of the Sky Bet Championship match between Sheffield Wednesday and Stoke City. Photo: Danny Lawson/PA Wire.

A tannoy announcement requesting the whistles to cease was greeted with boos. Moments later, Stoke struck and it was the precursor to a rousing chorus of ‘Dejphon Chansiri, get out of our club.’

Ahead of kick-off, a funeral procession, lamenting the demise of one of English football’s grand old institutions, took centre stage, with scores of disgruntled Owls followers walking with the ‘cortege’ to the stadium after gathering in their numbers at Hillsborough Park.

Long-serving Sheffield MP and Wednesdayite Clive Betts had addressed the protest on behalf of all six of the city’s parliamentary representatives.

Given such a rotten summer at Hillsborough, a concession in the first minute would not have constituted a major surprise to those suffering home patrons in attendance at an opener at S6 where the crowd was sparser than it would have been under normal circumstances.

Sheffield Wednesday players in pre-match huddle against Stoke City. Picture: Steve Ellis.

A player whose Christian name is Million scored for Stoke against a club who have been in all manner of financial strife in the close-season. Cue the irony.

Unless things change fast in terms of some desperately-needed reinforcements, the fare provided the likely template for a lot of games of football at Hillsborough this season.

Sheffield Wednesday huffed and puffed and battled, but looked what they are, a team low on options and inexperienced in key areas, who will get picked off on occasions.

Stoke did just that in the first minute when Bae Junho shrugged off Sean Fusire, making his first start at Hillsborough and slotted the ball to Million Manhoef.

Afforded half a yard, he cut inside Max Lowe and buried a low shot.

Wednesday, with a tryer up front in Bailey Cadamarteri, semi-threatened, only very occasionally.

Yan Valery got into some useful enough positions on the right - he nearly levelled with a low angled shot early on - and Svante Ingelsson popped up in some useful areas.

Fielding a 5-3-2 line-up, with little opportunity to be overly expansive given their available personnel, Wednesday, as it stands, are a side who can only rely on nicking something and then battling for their lives for the time being.

Stoke looked the more likely and possessed the flow on show. They went close to a second when Liam Palmer cleared Divin Mubama’s effort off the line following clever work by ex-Huddersfield Town man Sorba Thomas.

A follow-up from former Owls loanee Lewis Baker shuddered the woodwork.

Towards the end of the half, Barry Bannan looked in a bad way on the deck after coming off second best in a challenge. Fortunately, there was clemency as he was able to carry on.

At the minute, Henrik Pedersen probably daren’t look when any of his players go down, such is his meagre squad options.

For those who chose to get to the stadium early, a rendition of Simple Minds’ ‘Alive and Kicking’ was prescient. An airing of Simply Red’s ‘Money’s Too Tight (To Mention)’ - also part of the pre-match music - was a bit more brazen.

At half-time, the play-list included D:Ream’s ‘Things Can Only Get Better’. More devilment.

Some 27 seconds into the second half, they got worse. The game was as good as over when Mubama netted. ‘We are top of the league’ sang Potters fans; Wednesday followers have more serious issues to contend with.

Thomas lifted the ball over the advancing Pierce Charles and the supporting Mubama made sure by nodding in.

Stokies were happy at least.

Wednesday eventually mustered a polished move, but reckoned without ex-Rotherham United keeper Viktor Johansson. He made a smart double save to thwart Ingelsson and Palmer after Stoke were opened up for the first time.

Soon after, Johansson was at it again, making a brilliant reaction save following an equally brilliant overhead kick from Bannan. Football took centre stage for Wednesday for once.

And of course, Stoke then scored. Again.

Thomas was again the supplier with his inviting low cross bundled in by Manhoef at the far post for his second on 69 minutes.

A crowd of 21,683 was announced not long after, the cue for more ire directed towards the absent Chansiri.

A fine tip-overr from Charles prevfented Bosun Lawal from adding a late fourth for the Potters.

Sheffield Wednesday: Charles; Valery, Otegbayo (Kobacki 66), Iorfa, M Lowe; Palmer; Fusire (McNeill 65), Bannan, Ingelsson; J Lowe (Ugbo 65), Cadamarteri. Substitutes unused: Stretch, Shipston, Brown, Weaver, Thornton.

Stoke City: Johansson; Tchamadeu, Lawal, Wilmot, Cresswell; Seko (Phillips 66), Baker; Manhoef (Bocat 70), Junho (Donley 66), Thomas; Mubama (Bozenik 90). Substitutes unused: Bonham, Gibson, Smith, Fawunmi, Mears.

Referee: L Smith (Lancs)