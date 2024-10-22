Sheffield Wednesday 0 Swansea City 0: Owls fire blanks throughout dreary draw

Sheffield Wednesday could hardly say they were not warned.

Manager Danny Rohl and captain Barry Bannan both used their programme notes to highlight how their team needed to be more ruthless in taking their chances.

Maybe nobody ready it because Wednesday could not muster a single shot on target in their dreary 0-0 draw with Swansea City. Even the boos at full-time were half-hearted. The game was not worth any more.

Swansa are all about style, not so much substance, yet they still forced James Beadle into the only two saves of the night, tipping a Jay Fulton effort onto the post and coming out to deny Ronald.

Yes, the Owls can use the quality of the opposition in mitigation for defeats to Sunderland, Leeds United and Burnley but the Championship season is far enough developed for trends to have emerged, and perhaps the most worrying for Wednesday is their team has all the killer instinct of a nun on sedatives.

Despite the efforts of the Hillsborough band it was a very flat first half with Wednesday doing little to help, their passing poor and lacking urgency, their corners even worse.

Swansea filled the void early on with a couple of good chances, only for Beadle to frustrate them.

Shortly after saving a cross-shot from Azeem Abdulai, he came for a deep cross then decided against. Robnald turned it across and when Fulton volleyed, Beadle turned it onto his left-hand post.

FOR THE HIGH JUMP: Ronald jumps between Akin Famewo and Barry Bannan

That 10 minute flash was pretty much all there was in the Swansea pan when it came to attacking expect for a Zan Vipotnik effort well blocked by Yan Valery, but the Owls were unable to make anything of their own opportunities.

Marvin Johnson fizzed a dangerous cross over but no one anticipated it.

In the 198th minute Djiedi Gassama laid a chance on a plate for Ingelsson. But the recalled Swede was not having a great night and with plenty of time to pick his spot, he shot wide. When he misplaced a simple lay-off in the 35th minute, the groans were as loud as any cheer by that point.

Jamal Lowe and Ingelsson both had shots after Wednesday won the ball high up – Gassama at a throw-in, Ingelsson picking left-back Harry Darling's pocket in his own area – but neither strike got the curl it needed.

BAD DAY: Svante Ingelsson

Wdnesday were back on the front foot when they restarted, but still they struggled to work Lawrence Vigouroux.

Ben Cabango dangled out a leg as Lowe slipped taking a shot two minutes into the second half but the Owls have to do a lot more than that to get a penalty David Hirst is rumoured to eb their designated taker, so long ago is it since they were last awarded one.

Two good balls in from the left went unrewarded, Ingelsson's aimed at Gassma put behind by Cabango, Marvin Johnson's to pick out Valery brilliantly blocked by a sliding Josh Tymon.

For all that it was Beadle saving again on the hour, out to Ronald's feet as Swansea counter-attacked. Tymon got hold of a half-volley from a half-cleared corner but could not put it on tatget.

The introduction of Windass for the hapless Ingelsson gave the Owls a bit more oomph on the counter-attack, especially when he switched the ball out to the left.

Callum Paterson's late introduction from the bench drew some optimistic cheers and he did his best to shake things up with some long throws and a volley in the second added minute.

But like the eight shots that went before it from Sheffield Wednesday, like the game as a whole, it was nothing to get excited about.

Sheffield Wednesday: Beadle, Valery (Palmer 74), Bernard, Famewo; Valentin, S Charles (Paterson 88), Bannan, Johnson; Gassama (Kobacki 74), Ingelsson (Windass 62); J Lowe (Ugbo 62).

Unused substitutes: P Charles, M Lowe, Iorfa, Smith.

Swansea City: Vigouroux; Naughton (Key 62), Cabango, Darling, Tymon; Fulton (Allen 74), Peart-Harris, Grimes; Ronald, Vipotnik (Cullen 84), Abdulai (Cooper 84).

Unused substitutes: Franco, Bianchini, Tjoe-A-On, Abbey, McLaughlin.