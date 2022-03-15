Sheffield Wednesday 1 Accrington Stanley 1- player ratings

The Owls were not at their best and an obdurate Accrington were able to snatch a point through Marvin Johnson's 83rd-minute own goal.

Bailey Peacock-Farrell – did not deal with the equaliser 5

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

UNHAPPY: Barry Bannan did not disguise his dissatisfaction when substituted

Dominic Iorfa – a few trademark gallops forward on his return to the XI 6

Sam Hutchinson – another who tried to get forward 6

Jordan Storey – more circumspect than the other two, but he did his job 6

Liam Palmer – went off injured at the end of a quiet first half where maybe could have offered more going forward 6

George Byers – kept things ticking over 6

Massimo Luongo – hungry in the tackle, he was Wednesday's best player 8

Marvin Johnson – his late own goal was a dampener on the night after doing brilliantly for his own side's goal 7

Barry Bannan – his usual effervescent self until he was surprisingly substituted with almost 20 minutes to go - to his undisguised unhappiness 7

Callum Paterson – looked like he had scored the winner 7

Saido Berahino – lively in the first 10 minutes but quickly subdued 6

Substitutes:

Jack Hunt (for Palmer, 46) – got into good positions but unable to capitalise 5

Lee Gregory (for Berahino, 59) – little for him to work with 5

Fisayo Dele-Bashiru (for Bannan, 72) – unable to supply what Bannan had 5