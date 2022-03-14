Peacock-Farrell is named along with Leeds United's Stuart Dallas, Middlesbrough's Paddy McNair and Rotherham United's Shane Ferguson for friendlies against Luxembourg on March 25, and Hungary on March 29.

Leeds and Middlesbrough do not play fixtures in the international break but League One clubs play through it, with the option to request a postponement if they have three players called up at full or senior international level.

CALL-UP: Northern Ireland have selected Bailey Peacock-Farrell, as expected

The Owls did not hit that threshold in October or November, causing Joe Wildsmith to deputise in goal. With seven games already pencilled in for April, they will have to weigh up the value of adding to that backlog if they are able to postpone against the value of Peacock-Farrell to the team.

The former Leeds goalkeeper who is on loan from Burnley has kept 13 league clean sheets this season, bettered only by Portsmouth's Gavin Bazunu. His call-up was fully expected as he is his country's first choice.

The Owls are due to host the Robins on March 26.

Rotherham's trip to Sunderland that day is expected to be called off because of the number of internationals on either side.

The trio could be up against Barnsley's Bury-born midfielder Callum Styles, who has been called into Hungary's squad. They also face Serbia.

Leeds winger Raphinha has also been called into Brazil's squad for their World Cup qualifiers.