The Yeovil-born player, 24, has made nine appearances since joining the Owls from parent club Preston in January and says he is thoroughly enjoying his time in South Yorkshire where he has won many admirers

Storey fell out of favour at Deepdale in December, but only signed a new contract at North End last September to keep him at Deepdale until at least 2025.

Storey, preparing for Saturday's League One home game with Cambridge United, said: "I have really enjoyed my time here, from the very first moment I stepped into the building, the staff and players have been really welcoming towards me which really helps when you move somewhere new.

Sheffield Wednesday loan defender Jordan Storey.

"It tops it off when we are picking up a few performances along the way and I have only good things to say about the club."

As to his longer-term future and the prospect of a permanent move to the Owls, he added: "You never say never in football.

"Obviously, I am still with Preston and have a few years there, but football is a mad sport and there is no reason why it couldn't happen.