FOR MANY, St Patrick’s Day is a noteworthy occasion in the calendar.

As far as Sheffield Wednesday are concerned, it will be remembered not for frivolity and partying in particular this year, but a rare spillage of points on home soil at fortress Hillsborough in 2022-23.

In the bigger picture, expect this to be a temporary aberration for the Owls, who still moved four points clear of second-placed Plymouth Argyle and six in front of Ipswich Town, the side just outside of the automatic promotion slots, on the night.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

To provide further handy perspective, Darren Moore’s side also have a game in hand on both ahead of Saturday’s action. They also boast a magnificent 23-match unbeaten league run. And opponents Bolton were handy.

Lee Gregory opens the scoring for Sheffield Wednesday against Bolton.

Despite being on a seven-match winning league sequence on home soil and having triumphed in their previous five league fixtures, home and away, these sort of games happen from time to time at this stage of the season. Life is rarely perfect in the run-in as Wednesday's city neighbours have found out recently.

Moore's favourite saying is 'Keep calm heads when everyone is losing theirs.' The Owls chief, whose side visit Barnsley next up, certainly will, although he could have done without the sight of top-scorer Josh Windass hobbling off on the hour.

Earlier, it looked like going to plan when Lee Gregory's sixth goal of the season put them ahead early against a Bolton side - beaten convincingly last weekend by Ipswich Town - looked in danger of succumbing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They didn't and their response was impressive. Former Oakwell striker Victor Adeyboyejo levelled it up on 36 minutes and Bolton were the better side in the second half, prompting some unease among Wednesdayites, fearful of a first home league loss since Barnsley won here in early September.

Wanderers could have won it and had a strong start for a penalty rebuffed in the final quarter when Dion Charles went down under an untidy challenge from Aden Flint, much to the fury of their sizeable travelling support in front of a crowd of almost 30,000.

Ian Evatt spoke of his young side receiving an education in their defeat to Ipswich. Against a senior and savvy Owls team who brushed up the classroom while snow stopped them from training at the end of last week, they showed they had learnt lessons too.

A minutes’ applause rang out around the ground in memory of the late Don Megson ahead of kick-off. It felt fitting that Bolton were the opponents, with his son Gary having previously managed both Wednesday and Wanderers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The half exhibited qualities from both sides going forward. After a bright early start, Bolton went behind and looked in danger of getting swamped for a spell.

To their credit, they weathered the storm of pressure and found a way back - as the Owls failed to sustain their power play and dropped a gear or two - and scored a nicely-taken leveller to signal to the hosts’ that they were in a contest at the interval.

Earlier, it had the makings of a long half for Bolton.

Gregory’s drive forced James Trafford into significant work in the opening ten minutes before two quick-fire chances for Windass.

After glancing a header wide from Liam Palmer’s cross, he took aim from way out with his pinpoint low drive forcing Trafford into further evasive action.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wednesday were soon ahead. A wonderful sweeping pass from left to right by Reece James found Flint in space and his cushioned header was not cleared by a hesitant Bolton defence and Gregory cashed in with a shot flying into the net with the aid of a deflection off Gethin Jones.

In their own defensive work, the Owls were attentive. But one blemish was exploited.

The hosts uncharacteristically found a gap down their left and Conor Bradley and Jones worked it well, with the latter’s low cross finding Adeboyejo, whose low shot beating Cameron Dawson with the aid of a nick off Flint.

No panic for the Owls at the break, yet they were in a finely-poised game all of a sudden and had something to think about.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A change saw Marvin Johnson make his return after completing his three-match ban with Gregory testing Trafford soon after the resumption before Fisayo Dele-Bashiru headed wide.

Evidence has shown Wednesday find a way. Not this time, with Palmer firing their best chance over after bursting into the box.

Bolton continued to be game and much of the play was towards the Owls goal. They also did not feel sorry for themselves after their non-penalty award and pressed late. A good point for Wednesday and benign games to come after Tuesday.

Sheffield Wednesday: Dawson; Palmer, Flint, Famewo; Hunt, Dele-Bashiru, Vaulks, Bannan, James (Johnson 45); Windass (Smith 60), Gregory (Adeniran 78). Substitutes unused: Stockdale, Brown, Bakinson, Alimi-Adetoro.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bolton Wanderers: Trafford, Jones, Santos, Toal; Bradley, Sheehan, Dempsey (Morley 73), John; Lee (Shoretire 72); Charles (Kachunga 81), Adeboyejo (Jerome 61). Substitutes unused: N’Lundulu, Williams, Mbete.