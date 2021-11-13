Sheffield Wednesday 1 Gillingham 1 - player ratings

The Owls were decent up to a point - but no more than that.
Joe Wildsmith – unconvincing from an early cross, but generally a bit of a bystander 6
Liam Palmer – solid performance 6
Chey Dunkley – put himself about at both ends 6
Marvin Johnson – one great tackle and had a spell after the goal where he added some oomph 7
Olamide Shodipo – unable to take his opportunity at left wing-back 5
Fisayo Dele-Bashiru – provided a bit of thrust from midfield 7
Barry Bannan – not at his best, but it was his shot that led to the goal 6
Lewis Wing – struggled to make much impact in midfield, so it was no surprise he was substituted 5
Theo Corbeanu - Wednesday's shining light but he was unable to do it on his own 8
Florian Kamberi – not having a great day but delivered when it mattered 7
Callum Paterson – started off at centre-forward before dropping into midfield 6
Substitutes:
Saido Berahino (for Wing, 61) – unable to make the difference but had little to work with 5
Sylla Sow (for Shodipo, 83) – as above 5
Dennis Adeniran (for Dele-Bashiru, 90) – N/A
Not used: Brown, Luongo, Brennan, Render.