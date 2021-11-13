Sheffield Wednesday 1 Gillingham 1 - player ratings

SHINING LIGHT: But Theo Corbeanu was unable to win the game

The Owls were decent up to a point - but no more than that.

Joe Wildsmith – unconvincing from an early cross, but generally a bit of a bystander 6

Liam Palmer – solid performance 6

Chey Dunkley – put himself about at both ends 6

Marvin Johnson – one great tackle and had a spell after the goal where he added some oomph 7

Olamide Shodipo – unable to take his opportunity at left wing-back 5

Fisayo Dele-Bashiru – provided a bit of thrust from midfield 7

Barry Bannan – not at his best, but it was his shot that led to the goal 6

Lewis Wing – struggled to make much impact in midfield, so it was no surprise he was substituted 5

Theo Corbeanu - Wednesday's shining light but he was unable to do it on his own 8

Florian Kamberi – not having a great day but delivered when it mattered 7

Callum Paterson – started off at centre-forward before dropping into midfield 6

Substitutes:

Saido Berahino (for Wing, 61) – unable to make the difference but had little to work with 5

Sylla Sow (for Shodipo, 83) – as above 5

Dennis Adeniran (for Dele-Bashiru, 90) – N/A