Sheffield Wednesday 1 Lincoln City 1 - player ratings

The Owls were booed off at the end of each half after some poor individual displays added up to a lacklustre collective one.
Bailey Peacock-Farrell – made some first-half saves but failed to keep out the equaliser 6
Liam Palmer – nothing to write home about 6
Dominic Iorfa – a long way off his best 5
Marvin Johnson – adapted well to playing in a back three 6
Jack Hunt – one good run late on but it was a rare highlight 6
Dennis Adeniran – apart from Johnson and Dele-Bashiru, the only home player who could hold his head up 7
Barry Bannan - failed to have his usual influence - 6
Fisayo Dele-Bashiru – the Owls' driving force 7
Jaden Brown – got up and down reasonably well, but unable to make much happen 6
Saido Berahino – had been lively until a poor backpass later in the first half greeted by boos seemed to dishearten him 6
Lee Gregory – whether it be heavy touches by him or overhit passes to him, it was not quite happening for the centre-forward 5.
Substitutes:
Callum Paterson (for Gregory, 61) – his introduction helped a bit 6
Theo Corbeanu (for Berahino, 82) – N/A
Olamide Shodipo (for Brown, 87) – N/A
Not used: Kamberi, Dunkley, Wing, Wildsmith.