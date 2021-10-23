Sheffield Wednesday 1 Lincoln City 1 - player ratings

GOALSCORER: Dennis Adeniran was one of the few decent performers in a Sheffield Wednesday shirt

The Owls were booed off at the end of each half after some poor individual displays added up to a lacklustre collective one.

Bailey Peacock-Farrell – made some first-half saves but failed to keep out the equaliser 6

Liam Palmer – nothing to write home about 6

Dominic Iorfa – a long way off his best 5

Marvin Johnson – adapted well to playing in a back three 6

Jack Hunt – one good run late on but it was a rare highlight 6

Dennis Adeniran – apart from Johnson and Dele-Bashiru, the only home player who could hold his head up 7

Barry Bannan - failed to have his usual influence - 6

Fisayo Dele-Bashiru – the Owls' driving force 7

Jaden Brown – got up and down reasonably well, but unable to make much happen 6

Saido Berahino – had been lively until a poor backpass later in the first half greeted by boos seemed to dishearten him 6

Lee Gregory – whether it be heavy touches by him or overhit passes to him, it was not quite happening for the centre-forward 5.

Substitutes:

Callum Paterson (for Gregory, 61) – his introduction helped a bit 6

Theo Corbeanu (for Berahino, 82) – N/A

Olamide Shodipo (for Brown, 87) – N/A