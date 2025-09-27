Sheffield Wednesday finally have a point and a goal at Hillsborough this season.

For a while it looked like it could be more, but when you are weighed down by five transfer embargoes, beggars really cannot be choosers.

They can, however, be fighters.

Punched in the gut by an early second-half penalty, their players fought right to the end against Queens Park Rangers, and left the field to warm applause after claiming a 1-1 draw.

They will be sore at how the penalty was given against Bailey Cadamarteri and wondering when they are finally going to catch a break after the impressive Ernie Weaver limped off in only his second Championship start, but they were at least able to follow up their victory at Portsmouth.

And they have finally scored at home.

If ever a game – if ever a fanbase – needed Dominic Iorfa’s intervention, this was it.

For half an hour it was dreadful fare between two sides unable to string a set of passes together.

GOAL: Dominic Iorfa heads in for Sheffield Wednesday (Image: Steve Ellis)

The atmosphere matched it, with gaping holes in the stands between the black-and-gold bedecked supporters doing their best to express their anger at owner/chairman Dejphon Chansiri, but with nothing on the field to hold onto.

Then, Wednesday got a free-kick about a third of the way into Rangers territory. Barry Bannan sent in a curling delivery which goalkeeper Paul Nardi chased after but could not get a hand on before Iorfa's head thumped it into the net.

It was the first Championship goal the ground had seen since April. Most of these fans were boycotting the League Cup tie against Leeds United where Jamal Lowe found the net.

SHOT: Bailey Cadamarteri tries his luck (Image: Steve Ellis)

Up until that point, they had not looked likely to either, Bailey Camdamarteri's shot pulled wide when a Yan Valery pass deflected to him and the latter's deflected header wide from a Bannan free-kick the only threats they had posed. Not that either of the two saves Ethan Horvath had made from Richard Kone were taxing either.

But the goal lifted the home players, as well as their supporters.

Harry Amass had a shot pushed away into what should have been danger but for the absence of anyone anticipating it, then played a beautiful ball down the line for Svante Ingelsson.

Cadamateri was unable to time his jump to get above the cross, and headed it wide.

HEADS UP: Sheffield Wednesday's George Brown beats Liam Morrison in the air (Image: Steve Ellis)

Liam Palmer came inside on his left foot and forced a tip-over, with Cadamarteri heading wide from the corner that came of it.

Three second-half minutes was all it took to puncture the balloon.

The Rs had made a triple half-time substitution and when Iorfa went to control a low ball in the area, he could only get studs on it as it went behind from a corner.

Cadamarteri had both arms raised as the flag kick came over, perhaps protesting against a nudge in the back, perhaps not. The ball hit his lowering arms at point-blank range as he turned away, but the fact is his hands ought not to have been up there, and that held sway with referee John Brooks.

Nicholas Madsen thumped the penalty in.

For a while we looked set up for a game of two halves but Karamoko Dembele curled wide when a corner was played shot to him and Koki Sato was too off balance to hit the target after picking his way through.

The Owls cleared their heads, with Amass shooting wide, then wriggling his way through to win a free-kick Bannan fizzed in low without a touch.

Cadamarteri headed a cross over.

Weaver put in a heroic block as QPR broke with Valery down injured, then matched the fresh legs of Paul Smyth to dispossess him, but within two minutes he was hobbling off. Every silver lining has a big dark cloud behind it for the Owls right now.

That said, Bannan was fortunate not to add to his 54th-minute booking when he committed a foul in the 81st minute, angry like the crowd at the refereeing.

Wednesday refused to settle for a point, Weaver's replacement Gabriel Otegbayo forcing Nardi to stretch up and save at a corner in the eight added minutes, fellow substitute Jamal Lowe lashing a shot wildly over.

A huge roar greeted a 96th minute corner, but unfortunately so did a defender's head.

So settle they had to.

They are making baby steps in their uphill battle against relegation, held back by an owner who has run out of money, interest or both. Until they get him off their back, their prospects are slim but at least their spirit is not.

"This Is An Emergency" blared the song on the tannoy as the fans filed out.

Just about the only thing Chansiri cannot seem to break at this club is the fighting spirit.

Sheffield Wednesday: Horvath; Iorfa, Weaver (Otegbayo 77), M Lowe; Palmer, Valery, Bannan, Ingelsson, Amass; Cadamarteri (J Lowe 86), Brown (McNeill 77).

Unused substitutes: Fusire, Ugbo, Stretch, Emery, Alao, Thornton.

Queens Park Rangers: Nardi; Dunne, Morrison, Mbengue (Cook 86), Norrington-Davies; Varane (Hayden HT), Madsen; Vale (Dembele HT), Burrell (Frey HT), Saito; Kone (Smyth 74).

Unused substitutes: Field, Morgan, Hamer, Esquerdinha.