Sheffield Wednesday 2 Bristol City 2: Drama and disorder once again as Owls endure another mad midweek evening seven nights on

AFTER the chaos and pantomime of seven nights earlier, how Sheffield Wednesday craved a bit of order.

Following a fans’ forum involving chairman Dejphon Chansiri which secured a fair bit of notoriety, the Owls were back to midweek pitch business on the next Wednesday in January and hopefully with not as much angst, hand-wringing and dramas.

Unfortunately, there was. Needlessly and the hosts had only themselves to blame.

Leading 2-1 and good value, thanks to goals from the outstanding Djeidi Gassama and Di’Shon Bernard, with the later striker’s early in the second half cancelling out Nahki Wells’ opener moments earlier, Wednesday, after doing so much right for most of the evening, capitulated late on in a abject defensive performance.

Sheffield Wednesday's Djeidi Gassama (second right) scores their side's first goal of the game during the Sky Bet Championship match against Bristol City at Hillsborough. Photo: Mike Egerton/PA Wire.

The visitors, energised by some smart changes, scented blood. Ross McCrorie levelled with a header on 86 minutes and soon after, only the crossbar prevented replacement Sam Bell from grabbing a late winner.

Things are never easy and conventional at Wednesday.

It was a night when Shea Charles strode out ahead of his recall by his parent club Southampton. Hopefully not for the final time, with home fans making their feelings known early on with a chant of ‘Shea Charles is a Wednesdayite’. The Owls remain keen on bringing him back to S6.‘

A sparkling team goal provided the cherry on the cake to a pretty measured first-half performance which smacked of Danny Rohl, with players understanding of their roles from a tactical perspective and fulfilling their manager’s instructions.

Operating a 3-4-2-1 system, Wednesday and width and energy out wide in Yan Valery and Marvin Johnson, bite and poise in the middle ground in Charles and Barry Bannan and devilment and cunning behind lone striker Ike Ugbo in Josh Windass and Gassama.

It was fitting that the former, full of menace and confidence in the first period, made the breakthrough and what a gem of a team goal it was. Rohlball at its best.

A flowing crossfield move saw Windass break in a threatening central position.

He fed the onrushing Valery on the right flank and his sweet first-time low cross was swept home immaculately by Gassama. A quality goal straight out of the training manual.

In the opening 45 minutes, the Robins looked what they are, a side with a spot of travel sickness on the road. They were without an away win in six since November 9 and their recent record at Hillsborough has also been lousy.

More importantly, Wednesday also looked what they currently are. A well-coached side in decent order and with just one loss to their name in seven at home and one who pushed Leeds three days earlier, despite the scoreline. One with a smell of the top-six for sure.

Ahead of the break, dazzling close control from Gassama set up Ugbo, whose goalbound shot was blocked before Gassama forced Max O’Leary into a full-stretch save after more enterprise.

It was good from Wednesday against a rival in close proximity who brought little to the table. It was now about finishing them off in good time.

As seasoned Wednesdayites know, things are rarely straightforward. Things changed and how.

After Gassama made a nuisance and almost scored a second, City levelled from their first attack of note.

Mark Sykes’ cross on the right dissected the Owls backline and Wells did what he has done for countless years, finish off clinically where it matters - with the ex-Huddersfield Town and Bradford City gunslinger netting with a point-blank header.

Suitably piqued, Wednesday went straight up the other end and regained the lead, with good work by Windass and Bannan creating an opening for Bernard, who broke a challenge before firing home coolly. A finish you usually associate with a striker and not a defender, in truth.

The visitors came into it more in the second half and the signs were there and the hosts did not heed them. Wednesday dropped deeper and deeper and were hit where it hurts.

Sykes’ cross was nodded back by Luke McNally and the unmarked McCrorie couldn’t believe his luck. It so nearly got worse.

Sheffield Wednesday: Beadle; Bernard, Ihiekwe, M Lowe; Valery (Valentin 68), S Charles (Palmer 45), Bannan, Johnson; Windass (Ingelsson 79), Gassama (Musaba 68); Ugbo. Substitutes unused: P Charles, Otegbayo, Paterson, Kobacki, Smith.

Bristol City: O’Leary; Vyner, Dickie, McNally; Sykes, Bird, Knight, McCrorie; Twine (Earthy 63), Wells (Bell 63), Hirakawa (Mehmeti 63). Substitutes unused: Bajic, Naismith, Williams, Tanner, Roberts, Armstrong.

Referee: J Linington (Isle of Wight).