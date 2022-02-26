Sheffield Wednesday 2 Charlton Athletic 0: Owls move into League One play-off places

First-half goals from George Byers and Callum Paterson were enough to give Sheffield Wednesday a 2-0 victory over Charlton Athletic.

The Owls got off to an electric start and took the lead after just five minutes when Byers nodded in from a Barry Bannan free-kick.

Bannan nearly doubled Wednesday’s lead just before the half-hour mark but the midfielder curled just wide.

The home side did get their second of the game on the stroke of half-time after Paterson converted Marvin Johnson’s low cross to get his second goal in two matches.

Mason Burstow could have halved the deficit at the start of the second half but his shot went straight at goalkeeper Bailey Peacock-Farrell.

Johnson had a good opportunity to make it three but his effort was well blocked by Chris Gunter.

Wednesday defended well for the remainder of a second half with few clear-cut chances and saw the game out to move into the play-off places, while the Addicks remain 16th.

