Work has already started to wipe Dejphon Chansiri's name off the face of Hillsborough after the Thai businessman lost control of Sheffield Wednesday.

On Friday Begbies Traynor were appointed as administrators of the Championship club and its ground, taking control away from Chansiri, who bought the 158-year-old club from Milan Mandaric in January 2015.

It was a mark of Chansiri's ego that he had his own name spelt out in white seats in the North Stand, which faces the main television cameras.

Within an hour of administrators officially being appointed, those seats were being removed ahead of Saturday's Championship game at home to Oxford United.

Supporters groups have been boycotting merchandise, matchday refreshments and targeted games this season, most notably the televised Championship game at home to Middlesbrough on Wednesday.

As well as highlighting Chansiri's mismanagement, the intention was to choke up the cashflow which was allowing him to cling onto ownership of the club.

That ceased to be the case this week when creditors HRMC and New Avenue Projects, who Chansiri had borrowed money from to fund his ownership of the ground, called in administrators.

Now the administrators are calling on supporters to get the cashflow running again to make the club a more attractive proposition to would-be owners.

AIRBRUSHED FROM HISTORY: White seats bearing Dejphon Chansiri's name are already being removed from Hillsborough's North Stand (Image: Ben Roberts Photo/Getty Images)

“Now, more than ever, we need fans back in the ground — buying tickets, merchandise, pies and pints. Every penny spent will go directly to supporting the day-to-day running of this club, not to the former owner or professional costs," said Sheffield Wednesday season ticket holder Kris Wigfield, one of three joint administrators. "This will help stabilise the club and support the loyal players and staff while we secure a suitable buyer.”