Sheffield Wednesday and Barnsley linked with American midfielder Owen Otasowie

Dennis Adeniran's season at Hillsborough has been ended by injury, but it seems like Lewis Wing will not have his loan from Middlesbrough cut short so he can join Portsmouth on loan after the south coast club failed to reach agreement.

American international Otasowie had spells in the youth ranks at West Ham United and Wolverhampton Wanderers. Owls manager Darren Moore is well connected in the west Midlands thanks in part to his long association with West Bromwich Albion, and borrowed Theo Corbeanu from Molineux in the first half of the season until he was recalled and sent to Milton Keynes Dons instead.

IN DEMAND: Former Wolverhampton Wanderers midfielder Owen Otasowie

Otasowie moved permanently to Brugge in August for £3.5m but he is yet to make a first-team appearance.

Barnsley have been in desperate need of midfield reinforcements after captain Alex Mowatt followed Valerien Ismael and others to West Brom in the summer, and the departure of Toby Sibbick to Heart of Midlothian has freed up funds for a deadline-day deal. Ideally, though, they could do with someone more experienced than a 2-1year-old one-cap international who has never played senior English football.