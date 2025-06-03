Sheffield Wednesday and Dejphon Chansiri charged by EFL over late payment of wages
Sheffield Wednesday have been charged by the Football League (EFL) with "multiple breaches" of their regulations after once more failing to pay their staff on time.
And owner/chairman Dejphon Chansiri has also been charged personally for not keeping his commitment to meet the club's finding requirements.
The charges relate to the "ultimate beneficial owner" – Thai businessman Chansiri – and the club failing to meet their obligations to pay players’ wages on time and in full in March and May 2025.
Clubs are charged when wages or HMRC bills go unpaid for a total of 30 days across a 12-month period running until June 30 each year.
The club and Chansiri have 14 days to respond to the charges.
More to follow...
