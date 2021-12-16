Sheffield Wednesday and Doncaster Rovers have League One games postponed because of Covid-19

Wednesday were due to host Accrington Stanley, whilst Rovers were meant to be at Lincoln City.
A number of players have players from both Yorkshire clubs have tested positive for the virus, causing the latest in a series of postponements this week, with more probably on the way.
Sheffield United's televised game against Queens Park Rangers om Monday was postponed because of sickness in the Rs squad.
As Sheffield Wednesday's postponement was announced, it was also revealed that the Premier League game between Tottenham Hotspur and Leicester City had been postponed the day after the league refused such a request from both clubs.
Other weekend matches postponed include Brighton and Hove Albion versus Manchester United in the Premier League, Millwall v Preston North End, Queens Park Rangers v Swansea City and Reading v Luton Town in the Championship, Gillingham's League One game at home to Crewe Alexandra and Crawley Town v Oldham Athletic, Northampton Town v Barrow and Swindon Town v Walsall in League Two.