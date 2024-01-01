All Sections
News you can trust since 1754
BREAKING

Sheffield Wednesday and Hull City player ratings tell the story of a great home win for Owls

Sheffield Wednesday produced an excellent performance to beat Hull City 3-1 at Hillsborough.
Stuart Rayner
By Stuart Rayner
Published 1st Jan 2024, 21:07 GMT
 Comment

There were plenty of very good personal displays from the Owls, who are now only three points from Championship safety as a result of their victory. For Hull, it was a fifth defeat in eight games and although Tyler Morton’s first-half red card skewed things, they could not in all honesty claim to have played well at 0-0.

Sheffield Wednesday (4-2-3-1)

Cameron Dawson – little to do and only beaten by an excellent penalty 6

Pol Valentin – not a big feature in the game 6

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Michael Ihiekwe – defended well, although he conceded the penalty with a handball 7

Di'Shon Bernard – another who contributed to a solid platform 7

Marvin Johnson – not just good going forward and on the scoresheet, he dealt with the dangerous Liam Delap too 8

OUTSTANDING: Djeidi Gassama celebrates scoring Sheffield Wednesday's second goal against Hull CityOUTSTANDING: Djeidi Gassama celebrates scoring Sheffield Wednesday's second goal against Hull City
OUTSTANDING: Djeidi Gassama celebrates scoring Sheffield Wednesday's second goal against Hull City

Liam Palmer – made light of Wednesday's midfield absences 7

Barry Bannan – others took the limelight but he performed well too 6

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Djeidi Gassama – a goal was the least he deserved for an excellent performance 9

Josh Windass – another who deserved a goal for the way he played 8

Anthony Musaba – a threat throughout 7

Bailey Cadamarteri – given a rest at half-time 6

Substitutes:

Ashley Fletcher (for Cadamarteri, 46) – much-criticised in his Hillsborough career, he did a good job leading the line 7

Momo Diaby (for Valentin, 74) – welcome return after injury 6

Michael Smith (for Windass, 74) – likewise 6

Mallik Wilks (for Musaba, 86) – N/A

Tyreeq Bakinson (for Bannan, 86) – N/A

Not used: Vasquez, Siqueira, James, Phuthi.

Hull City (4-2-3-1)

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Matt Ingram – uncomfortable with his feet, Ryan Allsop's presence is missed when he is not there 5

Lewie Coyle – the left side was Hull's strength, making his a difficult night 5

Alfie Jones – one of the better performers 6

Sean McLoughlin – substituted at the interval 5

Jacob Greaves – started at left-back but moved inside for the second half 6

Tyler Morton – played a lovely reverse pass before his harsh red card 6

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Regan Slater – returned to midfield but Morton's dismissal gave him a lot to do 5

Jason Lokilo – sacrificed after the red card 5

Ozan Tufan – fitting into a 10-man team is always difficult for a No 10 and he struggled 5

Liam Delap – was the one real Hull danger at 0-0 7

Aaron Connolly – struggled to make an impact and was substituted 5

Substitutes:

Greg Docherty (for Lokilo, 39) – worked hard but given an uphill task 6

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Cyrus Christie (for McLoughlin, 46) – Gassama caused lots of problems but he really struggled 5

Scott Twine (for Connolly, 46) – terrific penalty 6

Allahyar Sayyadmanesh (for Tufan, 60) – had his moments 6

Matty Jacob (for Delap, 60) – senior debut 6

Not used: Allsop, Traore, Smith.

Related topics:Barry BannanHillsborough

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.