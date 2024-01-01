Sheffield Wednesday and Hull City player ratings tell the story of a great home win for Owls
There were plenty of very good personal displays from the Owls, who are now only three points from Championship safety as a result of their victory. For Hull, it was a fifth defeat in eight games and although Tyler Morton’s first-half red card skewed things, they could not in all honesty claim to have played well at 0-0.
Sheffield Wednesday (4-2-3-1)
Cameron Dawson – little to do and only beaten by an excellent penalty 6
Pol Valentin – not a big feature in the game 6
Michael Ihiekwe – defended well, although he conceded the penalty with a handball 7
Di'Shon Bernard – another who contributed to a solid platform 7
Marvin Johnson – not just good going forward and on the scoresheet, he dealt with the dangerous Liam Delap too 8
Liam Palmer – made light of Wednesday's midfield absences 7
Barry Bannan – others took the limelight but he performed well too 6
Djeidi Gassama – a goal was the least he deserved for an excellent performance 9
Josh Windass – another who deserved a goal for the way he played 8
Anthony Musaba – a threat throughout 7
Bailey Cadamarteri – given a rest at half-time 6
Substitutes:
Ashley Fletcher (for Cadamarteri, 46) – much-criticised in his Hillsborough career, he did a good job leading the line 7
Momo Diaby (for Valentin, 74) – welcome return after injury 6
Michael Smith (for Windass, 74) – likewise 6
Mallik Wilks (for Musaba, 86) – N/A
Tyreeq Bakinson (for Bannan, 86) – N/A
Not used: Vasquez, Siqueira, James, Phuthi.
Hull City (4-2-3-1)
Matt Ingram – uncomfortable with his feet, Ryan Allsop's presence is missed when he is not there 5
Lewie Coyle – the left side was Hull's strength, making his a difficult night 5
Alfie Jones – one of the better performers 6
Sean McLoughlin – substituted at the interval 5
Jacob Greaves – started at left-back but moved inside for the second half 6
Tyler Morton – played a lovely reverse pass before his harsh red card 6
Regan Slater – returned to midfield but Morton's dismissal gave him a lot to do 5
Jason Lokilo – sacrificed after the red card 5
Ozan Tufan – fitting into a 10-man team is always difficult for a No 10 and he struggled 5
Liam Delap – was the one real Hull danger at 0-0 7
Aaron Connolly – struggled to make an impact and was substituted 5
Substitutes:
Greg Docherty (for Lokilo, 39) – worked hard but given an uphill task 6
Cyrus Christie (for McLoughlin, 46) – Gassama caused lots of problems but he really struggled 5
Scott Twine (for Connolly, 46) – terrific penalty 6
Allahyar Sayyadmanesh (for Tufan, 60) – had his moments 6
Matty Jacob (for Delap, 60) – senior debut 6
Not used: Allsop, Traore, Smith.
