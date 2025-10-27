Joint administrator Julian Pitts was "blown away" by the response to Friday's appeal to put money back into Sheffield Wednesday, but already the club are working on ticket deals to keep up the momentum with prices slashed for the next home game.

Perhaps the first major challenge for Pitts, Paul Stanley and Kris Wigfield is ensuring staff are paid in full and on time on Friday. That has not happened for five of the last seven paydays but after a £500,000 weekend cash injection from fans, the hope is it will this month.

"We will do our very level best to ensure wages are paid on Friday to all staff and players, but we'll know better as the week unfolds once we get a better handle on the cash position," Pitts told The Yorkshire Post.

"Ticket sales were phenomenal for Saturday's game, the highest attendance for the season. All of that is now washing its way through the cash system into the bank.

"Hopefully we’ll be in a position to have clarity in the next 24, 48 hours."

For 10 years the Owls have been dependent on cash injections from owner Dejphon Chansiri but when on Friday he put the club and the company which owns Hillsborough into administration supporters boycotting games and/or merchandise were urged to return and spend as much as possible in the ground.

Saturday's 2-1 defeat to Oxford United was seen by 27,261 and Wigfield estimated £500,000 spent via the club shop by Monday morning.

"We were blown over by the sales on Friday and Saturday," said Pitts, who worked on rugby union club Worcester Warriors' administration

CROWD FUNDING: Sheffield Wednesday's biggest crowd of the season against Oxford United will go a long way towards helping wages to be paid on time this week (Image: Cameron Smith/Getty Images)

"The immediate response was amazing, both on Friday afternoon by way of tickets sold for last Saturday's game and people turning up at the shop, and then on Saturday.

"I think the shop was busy from 8.30am right through to 6pm. We had teams restocking from the back warehouse, fans in the ground buying pies and pints and everything.

"We were hopeful there was a real pent-up demand to get back supporting their club. We did feel there would be repercussions from (a Supporters Trust boycott of the game with Middlesbrough) but it was over and above our best expectations.

"There's a real buzz about the blue side of the city in terms of the potential future for the club and there are a number of home games to come.

SALES BONANZA: Sheffield Wednesday supporters are believed to have spent around £500,000 in the club sop and online in less than 48 hours of going into administration (Image: Cameron Smith/Getty Images)

"We need to look at how we maximise the revenue. We're already looking at whether we can open further concession stands within the ground and packages to sell tickets for multiple games.

"The next home fixture is on Wednesday November 5 (against Norwich City). Clearly there are other attractions on November 5 but we're hopeful we will at least meet last Saturday's attendance."

Shortly after speaking to The Yorkshire Post, new prices were announced for the Norwich game, with those who have already bought tickets told they can apply to have the difference refunded.

The high prices of tickets and shirts were a bone of contention during Chansiri’s tenure.

'BLOWN AWAY': Sheffield Wednesday joint administrator Julian Pitts (Image courtesy of Begbies Traynor)

The administrators have had interest from four or five parties they believe have a serious chance of running the club sustainably and being deemed "fit and proper" by the Football League with more wide-ranging rules for the game's new regulator not yet passed by Parliament.

"Clearly, Sheffield Wednesday are one of the biggest names in football, the history says it all," said Pitts.

"I think there will be a lot more interest still to come and the challenge for us is to cut through potential interest that isn't really going to have the financial wherewithal.

"I suspect that within the next two to three weeks we will have a real idea as to who are serious players.

"It costs money to trade as a football club so we're very much appealing to the fans to stick behind their team, continue to buy tickets for the games and buy a pie and a pint.