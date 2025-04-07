Sheffield Wednesday avoid transfer embargo as unpaid wages are settled

Sheffield Wednesday have paid their players in time to avoid a three-window transfer ban.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Owls admitted last week that some staff, including players, had not been paid for March.

The club had until Monday to resolve the matter or be banned from signing new players for 18 months.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Championship club said the delay was due to "cashflow problems" caused by money owed to owner/chairman Dejphon Chansiri's other businesses.

But on Monday morning it released a brief statement saying: “Sheffield Wednesday can confirm that all outstanding player salaries have been satisfied for the month of March. We thank everyone for their patience and understanding.”

This is by no means the first time Owls players have not been paid on time during CHansiri's tenure.

Supporters protested against Chansiri's stewardship of the club before Saturday's 1-0 defeat at home to Hull City but the atmosphere within the ground was reportedly relatively subdued. Owls fans have been grappling for some time now with how best to show their disapproval of Chansiri without hindering the team.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With an eight-point gap to the play-off places and just six games remaining, three of them at home, it does not seem like the Owls have realistic hopes of a top-six finish to jeopardise.