Sheffield Wednesday battling with Portsmouth for Chelsea midfielder - reports

The Owls are in need of reinforcements this January as they look to get their promotion bid back on track, with Darren Moore's side six points outside the play-off spots.

The 22-year-old has spent most of his career in Chelsea' s youth ranks but had some experience of League One last campaign during a loan spell with Accrington Stanley.

TARGET: Tariq Uwakwe is reportedly the subject of interest from Sheffield Wednesday. Picture: Getty Images.

The young Chelsea player spent part of the summer on trial at Wednesday but a move did not materialise for the player who is now in the final year of his contract.

Motherwell, as well as other League One clubs, are also reportedly interested in the player.

The central midfielder made 21 appearances, scoring four goals and providing four assists during his time with Accrington last season.

The Star have reported that the Owls' decision to reignite their interest came after "a change in Chelsea’s demands" made the deal a realistic possibility for the club.