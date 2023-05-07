All Sections
News you can trust since 1754
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
BREAKING
1 day ago Fire breaks out on London underground
1 hour ago UK National Lottery player comes forward to claim £46.2 million prize
2 hours ago Zoe Ball drops out of presenting King Charles coronation concert
4 hours ago Watch: Red Arrows cockpit view of King Charles Coronation Flypast
1 day ago Prince George, Princess Charlotte & Prince Louis shine at coronation
1 day ago Lottery players urged to check numbers as UK player wins £46.2 million

Sheffield Wednesday be warned, Peterborough United's promotion specialist Darren Ferguson eyeing yet another play-off success

Bring on the play-offs is the message from Peterborough United manager Darren Ferguson after his Posh side defeated Barnsley on Sunday to set up a League One semi-final with Sheffield Wednesday.

Nick Westby
By Nick Westby
Published 7th May 2023, 15:04 BST
Updated 7th May 2023, 15:16 BST
Read More
READ MORE:

Peterborough won 2-0 at Oakwell to leapfrog Derby County into sixth place and set up a two-legged tie with the Owls, starting at London Road on Friday night.

It is familiar territory for Ferguson, who began his fourth stint as Posh boss earlier this season tasked with trying to steer the team to a fifth promotion under him.

Peterborough United manager Darren Ferguson celebrates after finishing in the playoffs following victory at Oakwell (Picture: Ian Hodgson/PA Wire)Peterborough United manager Darren Ferguson celebrates after finishing in the playoffs following victory at Oakwell (Picture: Ian Hodgson/PA Wire)
Peterborough United manager Darren Ferguson celebrates after finishing in the playoffs following victory at Oakwell (Picture: Ian Hodgson/PA Wire)
Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"It’s going to be a very very tough game against Sheffield Wednesday,” said Ferguson, whose team finished 19 points behind the Owls in sixth.

"We’ll be ready for Sheffield Wednesday, we’ll be prepared.

"Today will stand them in good stead because in a sense it was a cup final.”

Jonson Clarke-Harris and Jack Taylor scored a goal in each half to secure a top-six finish, with the first leg on Friday night and the return at Hillsborough on Thursday May 18.

Peterborough have won promotion four times under Ferguson – three from the third tier alone – and he has also steered Doncaster Rovers to a promotion from League One as well.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Asked if that stands him in good stead going into this two or three-game mini-season, Ferguson said: "I think past experience can. As a manager you need a sense of calmness and a sense of trust in players.

"We also had to be clinical in key moments.

"I’m used to it, I like it, I like games at this stage of the season.”

Related topics:Darren FergusonPeterborough UnitedBarnsleyLeague OneLondon RoadDerby CountyOakwell