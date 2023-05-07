Bring on the play-offs is the message from Peterborough United manager Darren Ferguson after his Posh side defeated Barnsley on Sunday to set up a League One semi-final with Sheffield Wednesday.

Peterborough won 2-0 at Oakwell to leapfrog Derby County into sixth place and set up a two-legged tie with the Owls, starting at London Road on Friday night.

It is familiar territory for Ferguson, who began his fourth stint as Posh boss earlier this season tasked with trying to steer the team to a fifth promotion under him.

Peterborough United manager Darren Ferguson celebrates after finishing in the playoffs following victory at Oakwell (Picture: Ian Hodgson/PA Wire)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It’s going to be a very very tough game against Sheffield Wednesday,” said Ferguson, whose team finished 19 points behind the Owls in sixth.

"We’ll be ready for Sheffield Wednesday, we’ll be prepared.

"Today will stand them in good stead because in a sense it was a cup final.”

Jonson Clarke-Harris and Jack Taylor scored a goal in each half to secure a top-six finish, with the first leg on Friday night and the return at Hillsborough on Thursday May 18.

Peterborough have won promotion four times under Ferguson – three from the third tier alone – and he has also steered Doncaster Rovers to a promotion from League One as well.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Asked if that stands him in good stead going into this two or three-game mini-season, Ferguson said: "I think past experience can. As a manager you need a sense of calmness and a sense of trust in players.

"We also had to be clinical in key moments.