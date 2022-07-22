Sheffield Wednesday bolster midfield options as Tyreeq Bakinson signs

Sheffield Wednesday's Fisayo Dele-Bashiru holds off Ipswich's Tyreeq Bakinson, who has now joined the Owls. Picture: Steve Ellis

The length of the deal has not been revealed. Bakinson is the club’s eighth summer addition.

The 23-year-old was out of favour at Ashton Gate, having spent part of last season on loan at League One outfit Ipswich Town.

The Suffolk outfit had an option to buy clause to sign Bakinson permanently – with the player scoring two goals in 14 starts and three substitute appearances during a loan spell at the second half of 2021-22.

But they elected not to activate the clause.

Meanwhile, Huddersfield Town are working towards concluding a deal to bring back Chelsea midfielder Tino Anjorin for a second loan spell at the John Smith’s Stadium to add to their midfield options.

Anjorin made eight appearances for Town in the second half of last season and is the subject of rival interest from the Championship. But he is set to return to West Yorkshire and a deal could be concluded by the weekend.

Doncaster Rovers manager Gary McSheffrey has expressed his delight at resolving a ‘priority’ in his squad revamping after signing former Rangers left-back James Maxwell following a successful trial.

Maxwell, 20, has earned a two-year deal.

Despite being unable to break into the Gers’ first-team, the Glasgow giants offered him a new deal, but Maxwell rejected the opportunity in his quest for regular first team football.

Rovers saw off competition from clubs in the Scottish Premiership – including Partick Thistle and Hamilton Academical – to sign Maxwell.

There was also reported interest south of the border from Rochdale and Championship outfit Reading.

On his new arrival, McSheffrey said: “He coped and dealt with the games he played during his trial really well.

“He looked comfortable on the ball, he looked like a good decision-maker and a good defender first and foremost.

“We’re pleased to address that position because it has been a priority position for us all summer.