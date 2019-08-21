Sheffield Wednesday boo-boys urged to lay off Morgan Fox by caretaker manager Lee Bullen

CARETAKER MANAGER Lee Bullen is urging a minority of Sheffield Wednesday boo-boys to lay off defender Morgan Fox - after his 'match-saving' performance against Luton Town.

The former Charlton full-back made his first start of the season in Tuesday's 1-0 Hillsborough victory over the Hatters and received some jeers from a section of fans ahead of the game.

Last term, Fox was also the target of ire from some supporters when he was substituted in the home game with Derby County in November - with captain Tom Lees subsequently speaking of his disappointment at the actions on behalf of his team-mates.

Despite being singled out for some pre-match catcalls in midweek, Fox showed strength of character with his excellent defensive display helping the Owls to secure a third win in four Championship matches - with his contribution duly acknowledged by the overwhelming majority of Wednesdayites present.

Bullen said: "It frustrates me a little bit as I know how supportive this crowd can be and they proved that in the second half with the cheering and support for Morgan Fox.

"It (jeering) is not the support base I know. I know how positive, complimentary and supportive they can be. It proved the difference in the second half when they were cheering and the kid was doing great.

"That is a kid who plays in a blue and white strip and will run through a brick wall for the football club.

"All he wants is what is good for the club and the players are all 100 per cent backing him. The rest of the players are affected by that as well, but he showed a lot of heart and strength to come out and put on that second-half performance.

"I think his second-half performance was outstanding and he made one match-saving block in the second half.

"It was as important as any penalty save in the past. That one block won us that game as it was a massive opportunity."

Bullen confirmed that he is hopeful that Liam Palmer, who missed the Luton game with a back spasm, will return to training ahead of Saturday's trip to Preston.