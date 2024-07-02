Sheffield Wednesday boost as talismanic forward Josh Windass elects to stay put with Danny Rohl's Championship side
The future of the 30-year-old has been up in the air for a number of months, with several Championship clubs said to be monitoring developments.
Coventry City, Stoke City, West Brom and Derby County had all been linked with a move for Windass, who has contributed 57 goals and assists in his time with the Owls, which has so far encompassed 135 appearances.
Reports a few weeks ago suggested that Windass was set to leave, but he has now elected to stay put and remain with the club, who have made early inroads in the summer transfer market and also convinced head coach Danny Rohl to sign a new deal after a magnificent 'Great Escape' from relegation last term.
Jamal Lowe, Svante Ingelsson, Max Lowe, Yan Valery and Ben Hamer have all joined the club so far in the summer window.
Windass had been interesting a number of clubs at home and abroad over the past 12 months as he entered the final year of his previous contract.
Argentinian side Atletico Talleres were among those linked with Windass alongside USA side Real Salt Lake.
Hull-born Windass, who joined the Owls in 2020 from Wigan Athletic, scored the goal to famously secure promotion back to the Championship in the League One play-off final against Barnsley at Wembley in May 2023.
