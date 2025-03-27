Sheffield Wednesday boss confirms season is over for ex-Sheffield United defender plus positive update on duo ahead of Cardiff City

SHEFFIELD Wednesday head coach Danny Rohl has confirmed that form defender Max Lowe is out for the rest of the 2024-25 campaign after sustaining a knee injury against former club Sheffield United in the recent Steel City derby at Hillsborough.

Lowe, who left Bramall Lane last summer in a cross-city move, came off in the 39th-minute on derby day and received a fair amount of vitriol from visiting Unitedites in attendance as he came on.

It represents a blow for the Owls, with Lowe having filled in outstandingly at centre-half due to other injury issues sustained by fellow defenders.

Better news sees Akin Famewo, out since mid-autumn with a muscle problem, back in training, while loan striker Stuart Armstrong, sidelined with a calf issue sustained in late February, is not far away from a first-team return.

Sheffield Wednesday's Max Lowe goes down with an injury in derby day during the Sky Bet Championship match at Hillsborough Stadium, Sheffield. Picture: Cody Froggatt/PA Wire.

Rohl, speaking ahead of the Championship trip to Cardiff City, said: “For Max Lowe, the season looks over for him.

"Young Stuie looks good, but it could be that the game at the weekend comes too early. Then, we have one more normal (Saturday-to-Saturday) week, which is helpful.

"Akin is back in the training. But we know after 18 weeks, we need rhythm. Of course, it’s step by step, but in the last two weeks, he made everything with the team and got some minutes in he under-21s last week and in a small game. So far, so good.