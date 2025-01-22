Sheffield Wednesday boss Danny Rohl apologises to fans and Bristol City manager after Championship draw
The Owls were excellent in the first hour and led 2-1, thanks to goals from Djeidi Gassama and Di’Shon Bernard.
But the hosts lost momentum with some second-half substitutions, with Wednesday’s game management being lamentable late on as they dropped deep and encouraged City, who made some telling attacking changes, to push on.
Ross McCrorie levelled and sub Sam Bell almost grabbed a winner.
Rohl confirmed that he brought off loanee Shea Charles, playing the final game before his scheduled return to parent club Southampton, at the interval following a booking in the first period, with the midfielder running the risk of a second yellow.
Rohl, whose side visit QPR this weekend, said: "We controlled the game in the first half and played good football and deserved to lead. They got the equaliser and then we break to make it 2-1.
"I think until 60 minutes, it was a good performance, but the last 30 minutes were not acceptable, we were too passive and didn’t get pressure on the ball.
"In the past, our strength was we could make changes from the bench to make the impact and I accept the responsibility for this today.
"It was hard to take, with some subs, I had to do them, but when you bring them on, they are normally fresh and you expect them to counter-push, but today they didn’t."
On Charles’ substitution, he added: "Exactly. After the yellow card, I thought he was a little bit passive and scared to arrive in the duel.
"I think this is Shea’s strength, to be strong in the duels. I said two or three times that he was scared to get the second yellow card. It was not easy and a red card would not have helped him.”
The German also issued an apology to City counterpart Liam Manning after the game.
He commented: "I apologise to the opponents’ manager. I didn’t give the handshake at he end of the game. I was a little bit disappointed, but I apologise to him.”
