Sheffield Wednesday boss Danny Rohl apologises to fans and Bristol City manager after Championship draw

SHEFFIELD Wednesday head coach Danny Rohl accepted his share of the responsibility for the play-off chasing Owls surrendering two points in a 2-2 draw with Bristol City at Hillsborough.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Owls were excellent in the first hour and led 2-1, thanks to goals from Djeidi Gassama and Di’Shon Bernard.

But the hosts lost momentum with some second-half substitutions, with Wednesday’s game management being lamentable late on as they dropped deep and encouraged City, who made some telling attacking changes, to push on.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ross McCrorie levelled and sub Sam Bell almost grabbed a winner.

Sheffield Wednesday boss Danny Rohl

Rohl confirmed that he brought off loanee Shea Charles, playing the final game before his scheduled return to parent club Southampton, at the interval following a booking in the first period, with the midfielder running the risk of a second yellow.

Rohl, whose side visit QPR this weekend, said: "We controlled the game in the first half and played good football and deserved to lead. They got the equaliser and then we break to make it 2-1.

"I think until 60 minutes, it was a good performance, but the last 30 minutes were not acceptable, we were too passive and didn’t get pressure on the ball.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"In the past, our strength was we could make changes from the bench to make the impact and I accept the responsibility for this today.

"It was hard to take, with some subs, I had to do them, but when you bring them on, they are normally fresh and you expect them to counter-push, but today they didn’t."

On Charles’ substitution, he added: "Exactly. After the yellow card, I thought he was a little bit passive and scared to arrive in the duel.

"I think this is Shea’s strength, to be strong in the duels. I said two or three times that he was scared to get the second yellow card. It was not easy and a red card would not have helped him.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The German also issued an apology to City counterpart Liam Manning after the game.