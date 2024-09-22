DANNY ROHL was left frustrated by his team’s defeat at Luton Town – chiefly through what he viewed as questionable officiating.

Luton forward Carlton Morris came off the bench to score twice and earn the Hatters a first home win of the season at Kenilworth Road.

It looked like the Owls were going to heap further misery on the Hatters, having led through Barry Bannan’s goal early in the second half.,

But Town boss Rob Edwards made an inspired triple substitution, one of them the introduction of former Barnsley and Rotherham United striker Morris, who went on to score twice in the final 15 minutes to secure victory, converting a penalty when Di’Shon Bernard was sent off by referee Gavin Ward for handball, and then tapping home from close range.

DIFFERENCE MAKER: Luton Town's Carlton Morris celebrates scoring what proved to be his side's second goal of the game at Kenilworth Road. Picture: Rhianna Chadwick/PA

“Last week there was a 50/50 decision against us, today a 50/50 decision against us," said a frustrated Rohl.

"But at the end we had three or four opportunities where we could score more and take a win.

“When you have two goals away it’s helpful to have two goals and be clinical, but all in all I can’t say much against my team, they invested and I think the supporters recognise this.

“When I look to our box at the corner we have Dish (Bernard) two times going down and there is nothing, then it’s a little bit hard to take. The players on the pitch should decide the game, and not someone else, and this is a pity today.”

TOUGH DAY: Sheffield Wednesday's Yan Valery battles for the ball against Luton Town's Joe Taylor at Kenilworth Road Picture: Rhianna Chadwick/PA

Having created the better chances in a goalless first half, Wednesday got the goal they had been threatening with 52 minutes gone.

Yan Valery won the ball on the right and charged forward, his cross met by the completely unmarked Bannan who had ghosted into the box unnoticed and smashed his volley beyond the helpless Kaminski.

Michael Smith not quite get on the end of another cross as the visitors looked for a second before Hatters’ boss Edwards responded with three changes on the hour mark.

Town were then awarded a penalty after 77 minutes as Alfie Doughty’s set-piece was fired goalwards by Teden Mengi. Bernard cleared away, but the Owls defender then handled Mark McGuinness’s follow up on the line and swiftly was given his marching orders.

Morris made no mistake from the spot, as Doughty curled over, before Luton won it with two minutes left, Doughty’s cross met by Jordan Clark and McGuinness deflecting for Morris to tap into the empty net.

Kaminski saved well from Svante Ingelsson during 10 minutes of stoppage time, as a relieved Luton held on to make it back-to-back victories for the first time this season, much to Edwards’ relief.

“We shot ourselves in the foot with the goal that we conceded and then it’s hard, something’s gone against us again and we need to try and wrestle back some momentum again,” said Edwards.

“There’s no doubt then we were pushing, we were trying, forced a way somehow, the header was going in from Macca before he stuck his arm out, so that’s a goal, we’re back in the game and then with the red card.

“I thought the impact that the subs made was great and that’s what we want. We’ve got a squad for a reason. It’s difficult to leave certain people out, but then when you get reactions like that, it’s amazing.”

Luton Town: Kaminski, Burke, McGuinness, Mengi, Walters (Nelson 60), Walsh (Morris 60), Nakamba (Krauss 59), Doughty, Clark, Chong (Taylor 83), Adebayo (Moses 83). Unused substitutes: Shea, Woodrow, Mpanzu, Holmes.

Sheffield Wednesday: Beadle, Palmer (Musaba 90), Bernard, Famewo, Valery, Shea Charles, Bannan (Ingelsson 63), Johnson, Windass, Smith (Ugbo 63), Kobacki (Gassama 46), Gassama (Ihiekwe 78). Unused substitutes: Pierce Charles, Valentin, M Lowe, J Lowe.