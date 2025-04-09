Sheffield Wednesday boss Danny Rohl makes admission over his future and expresses relief after payments issue is resolved

SHEFFIELD Wednesday head coach Danny Rohl insists his focus remains on the Owls amid continued rumours linking him with a move to recently relegated Southampton.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Saints have parted company with Ivan Juric and Rohl has been tipped to head to the south coast.

Rohl's Owls were on course to inflict a sixth consecutive Championship defeat on Blackburn Rovers at the interval following Yan Valery and Djeidi Gassama's first-half goals.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But Rovers fought back with Tyrhys Dolan heading home in the 51st minute and Yuki Ohashi equalising with an 85th-minute finish to claim only their second point in seven matches under ex-Barnsley boss Valerien Ismael.

SHEFFIELD, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 28: Danny Rohl, Manager of Sheffield Wednesday, looks on prior to the Sky Bet Championship match between Sheffield Wednesday FC and Sunderland AFC at Hillsborough on February 28, 2025 in Sheffield, England. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

The match came a day on from Wednesday confirming a delay to player salary payments for March had been resolved, and boss Rohl said: "The good thing is it's sorted.

"You can believe me, it's not easy for players not really knowing, but they're doing well, they're not to blame, they carry on, and I think be proud of this team."

On links with Southampton, he added: "For the moment, I will not speak about my future.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"There are a lot of rumours. But this is no question mark, my focus at the moment is here. If there comes a moment we can speak about my future, it's after the season."

Valerien Ismael led Barnsley to the Championship play-offs in 2021.

On his side's draw, Ismael said: "At half-time I said 'we have to stay calm. We have to be on the front foot, active, and the first team scoring the next goal, and if we are doing that, it's game on'.