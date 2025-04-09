Sheffield Wednesday boss Danny Rohl makes admission over his future and expresses relief after payments issue is resolved
Saints have parted company with Ivan Juric and Rohl has been tipped to head to the south coast.
Rohl's Owls were on course to inflict a sixth consecutive Championship defeat on Blackburn Rovers at the interval following Yan Valery and Djeidi Gassama's first-half goals.
But Rovers fought back with Tyrhys Dolan heading home in the 51st minute and Yuki Ohashi equalising with an 85th-minute finish to claim only their second point in seven matches under ex-Barnsley boss Valerien Ismael.
The match came a day on from Wednesday confirming a delay to player salary payments for March had been resolved, and boss Rohl said: "The good thing is it's sorted.
"You can believe me, it's not easy for players not really knowing, but they're doing well, they're not to blame, they carry on, and I think be proud of this team."
On links with Southampton, he added: "For the moment, I will not speak about my future.
"There are a lot of rumours. But this is no question mark, my focus at the moment is here. If there comes a moment we can speak about my future, it's after the season."
On his side's draw, Ismael said: "At half-time I said 'we have to stay calm. We have to be on the front foot, active, and the first team scoring the next goal, and if we are doing that, it's game on'.
"And finally, it's happened, exactly what we expected, and we got the second goal. It's a little step, but at the minute, we take what we can get. We stopped the bleeding first and it was a great second half."
