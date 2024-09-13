Sheffield Wednesday boss Danny Rohl makes admission regarding international stars ahead of Championship game with QPR

MAKING calls on players faced with quick turnarounds after coming back from international duty is par for the course at successful football clubs.

Danny Rohl had a big insight into this, well before he arrived at Sheffield Wednesday, in fairness.

During his time on the coaching staff at European heavyweights Bayern Munich, their training ground was pretty deserted during the international hiatus.

It's a bit different at the Owls' Middlewood training base, but there have still been a number of absentees over the past fortnight.

IPSWICH, ENGLAND - MARCH 16: James Beadle of Sheffield Wednesday reacts during the Sky Bet Championship match between Ipswich Town and Sheffield Wednesday at Portman Road on March 16, 2024 in Ipswich, England. (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Di'Shon Bernard and Jamal Lowe have returned to the fold after being in action for Jamaica in the early hours of Wednesday morning, UK time.

James Beadle, Pierce Charles and Shea Charles were also on international duty.

Yan Valery returned early from his time with the Tunisian national side due to a slight calf issue, although Rohl has allayed fears regarding a lay-off.

But what is clear is that the Owls head coach has calls to make, particularly regarding Bernard and Lowe's participation or otherwise ahead of Saturday visit to Hillsborough from QPR.

Sheffield Wednesday manager Danny Rohl. Photo: Nigel French/PA Wire.

He said: “In my experience in Munich, when you have international breaks, there is nobody there in the training centre.

“Sometimes, the players come back on the Wednesday or Thursday and your next game is Friday and Saturday.

“For us, it's important we train as a group and I think this is what I have seen in the last days and for the players who now come back, they have to make the step now they are here.

“It starts at first with the treatment and then we check them and talk to them.

“I watch all the clips from them and then I know what they did for their national teams and this is always important for me.

“Then, I have the feeling and will speak with them and have to make the decision for the first game after the international break. 'Is he helpful for the team now' or 'does he need a couple of days to adapt again? Then, I will do this.”

Beadle made his England under-21 debut against Austria earlier this week and was also given the chance to impress interim Three Lions boss Lee Carsley after spending time training with the senior squad alongside Jordan Pickford, Dean Henderson and Nick Pope. He admits it has whetted his appetite in terms of his long-term aim of becoming the ‘No 1’.

Beadle, pictured, said: “It was unbelievable, to be fair, with the standard of players, who you literally watched in the summer at the Euros.

“For anyone, playing internationally for your country is the pinnacle of football.

“That’s the same for me and the biggest driving factor for me is hopefully one day being England’s No 1.”